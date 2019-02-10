(All times Eastern)

Where to watch on TV:

The 61st annual Grammy Awards air live on CBS at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Where to watch online:

If you subscribe to CBS All Access, you can live-stream the show here on your phone, laptop, tablet, Apple TV, Chromecast, etc. (There’s an option for a one week free trial.)

What time the show’s over:

11:30 p.m., though don’t be surprised if it goes closer to midnight.

[The Grammys are the latest casualty of this tumultuous award season]

The host:

Alicia Keys, former Grammy winner and coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Who’s performing:

Some A-list artists (Ariana Grande, Drake, Kendrick Lamar) have already made headlines for confirming they won’t take the stage. Regardless, the performers are Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Dolly Parton, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval, Young Thug, Chloe x Halle, Mark Ronson and Dan + Shay. Collaborations include Camila Cabello and J Balvin; Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers; and Dua Lipa and St. Vincent.

As you might know, the Grammys love tributes: This year, there will be one for Dolly Parton, performed by Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry; one for Aretha Franklin, performed by Yolanda Williams, Andra Day and Fantasia; and one for Motown Records, led by Jennifer Lopez.

Who’s going to win:

To help combat the Grammys’ much-discussed diversity problem, the Recording Academy expanded the major categories to eight nominees each — so now that the field is wider than ever, expect some upsets. Kendrick Lamar leads with eight nominations, followed by Drake with seven and Brandi Carlile with six. (See a list of nominees here.)

The red carpet:

E!'s red carpet coverage, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, starts at 6 p.m.; CBS’s special, hosted by Nancy O’Dell, Kevin Frazier, Keltie Knight and Eve, kicks off at 7 p.m.

For more early content, the Recording Academy has a pre-show starting at 5 p.m. on the Grammys Facebook page (you can also watch on the CBS Facebook page or CBS.com), hosted by “ET Live’s” Cassie DiLaura and Dana Blair.

Read more:

How Grammy nominee Luke Combs became the fastest-rising star in country music

Women released some great comedy specials last year. But the Grammy will go to a man.

What if there were only one Grammy?