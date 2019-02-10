Well, that was awkward.

As per usual, “Saturday Night Live” devoted its cold open to the big news story of the week. And, no, we’re not talking about the State of the Union.

The sketch revolved around the salacious photos at the center of the extortion claims Washington Post owner Jeffrey P. Bezos made against the National Enquirer this week in a stunning Medium post. SNL’s cold open, which The Washington Post writes about on a regular basis, imagined Chuck Todd (played by Kyle Mooney) and a “Meet the Press” panel discussing the photos — and the resulting tabloid headlines — in unexpected detail.

The fictional panel also happened to include Kenan Thompson as our colleague Eugene Robinson, who was portrayed as oddly eager to see the pictures, making the roughly five minute sketch even weirder.

One highlight was Aidy Bryant, who regularly portrays White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, stepping into a new role: acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker. On SNL’s “Meet the Press,” Whitaker’s interview about his recent congressional hearing was usurped by the Bezos news. And Kate McKinnon returned as a very confused Wilbur Ross.

Matt Whitaker and Wilbur Ross stopped by “Meet the Press.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/30kcutiGuR — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 10, 2019

Anyway, that was SNL’s cold open. See you next week, Alec Baldwin? Please?

