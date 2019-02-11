

This year’s Grammy Awards will finally offer answers to a few of music fans’ most burning questions: Will Kendrick Lamar — with a field-leading eight nominations — earn the album of the year award, after scoring a Pulitzer? If so, why is it for a movie soundtrack? Speaking of films, will the soundtrack of “A Star is Born” shine, marking this the year of movie music? Or, with so many new female artists nominated — such as Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Jorja Fox — will this be the year women own the ceremony?

[What if there were only one Grammy?]

We’ll find out soon, but what we’re most excited for are the evening’s live performances. Check back here throughout the night and refresh the page as we rank all the acts in real time. Will a dulcet Brandi Carlile best a syrupy Young Thug? Can Lady Gaga recapture her cinematic glory? Are Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers the match made in hell that it seems, or will they prove that putting together two awful things makes for something passable, like mixing grapefruit with gin?

Here is how we’ve ranked the performances, from best to worst.

1. Camila Cabello

Want to get everyone excited at the start of what will be a very long awards ceremony? Have Camila Cabello perform “Havana,” backed by trumpet legend Arturo Sandoval with Ricky Martin showing up midway. Yes, the Ricky Martin (whom some of us love more than our own families).

Bright-colored dresses, a “West Side Story”-esque set and lots and lots of choreographed salsa moves — what’s not to love? The one thing we’d change: more stage time for Mr. Martin and J Balvin, who ended the performance with the irresistible “Mi Gente.”

2. Janelle Monáe

Here comes Janelle Monáe to wake us back up. Known as a performer with very deliberate aesthetic choices, she sang “Make Me Feel” while backed by a bunch of dancers dressed like sexy Stormtroopers and others wearing her famous vagina pants. If anyone watching at home zoned out, her line from “Django Jane” to “let the vagina have a monologue!” probably got their attention. And, of course, there was her own trademark, infectiously joyful dancing while channeling some “Rhythm Nation” vibes. Heck, she even moonwalked.

3. Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus

The night grew momentarily more serious as Shawn Mendes, clad in a black vest, sat alone at a piano that was covered in cracks. Light poured through those crevices as he began singing his hit ballad, “In My Blood.”

Somber songs aren’t unusual at the Grammys, but subtle performances are. So it was no surprise when Mendes stood up, slung a guitar behind his back and walked down a platform to meet Miley Cyrus, who was wearing a matching blank tank top. The two traded soaring vocals — the sound mixing was excellent — as sparks rained down behind them (“some good ol’ fashioned pyrotechnics,” one Washington Post reporter said).

4. Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves, who won two Grammys before the show even started (best country song for “Space Cowboy” and best country solo performance for “Butterflies”), performed a very literal interpretation of her piano ballad “Rainbow,” standing front and center in a simple white gown with the ROYGBIV colors lighting up the stage behind her. While it was both a lovely and earnest rendition of the song — about not giving up, even when you really want to — it felt a bit too early in the nearly four-hour telecast for such a slow tune.

5. Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers

The night’s first major misstep came with the (supposed) collaboration between sleepy-eyed “rapper” Post Malone and Southern California’s kings of funk-rock, the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The only problem was it wasn’t a collaboration at all.

The performance started with Malone sitting alone on a stool and strumming an acoustic guitar under a single spotlight while singing his tired song “Stay,” which was clearly supposed to be a capital-S Serious moment but came off as an amateur at an open mic night. He then transitioned into rapping his hit song “Rockstar” while walking down a poorly lit hallway that (for some reason) ended in a giant fan. This should have actually be his serious moment, as 21 Savage —who was recently arrested by ICE for overstaying his visa — is featured on the song. But Malone made no gesture to the rapper, instead keeping the focus on himself.

Malone then grabbed an electric guitar and joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers for a rendition of “Dark Necessities.” Flea furiously strummed his bass guitar, and frontman Anthony Kiedis gave an impassioned performance — but one that still fell short. The most interesting part was probably when Kiedis shed his shirt. (And while some might think he was taking a page out of Adam Levine’s playbook when he discarded his top, our pop music critic Chris Richards reminded us: “ANTHONY KIEDIS INVENTED NO SHIRT ENERGY.”)

