

Vice President Pence attends the Congressional Picnic with his daughters, Audrey, left, and Charlotte, in 2017. Audrey Pence just announced her engagement. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Engaged: Audrey Pence, the 24-year-old daughter of Vice President Pence, and her college boyfriend, Daniel Tomanelli, 23.

“Of course I said yes, and then we got caught in a rainstorm!” the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram along with photos of the couple on a beach, smiling in the downpour. “Rain or shine, I’m so glad you’ll always be by my side.”

Pence didn’t name her fiance, but the Boston Globe identified him as Tomanelli, a fellow recent graduate of Northeastern University. The Globe reports that the engagement took place on Race Point Beach in Provincetown, Mass.

Pence, who reportedly is a first-year law student at Yale, is the youngest child of the vice president and Karen Pence. Her older sister, Charlotte, congratulated the newly engaged couple on Instagram (the Pences also have a son, Michael Jr.). “Dan, you’ve been through so many milestones with our family already and I can’t wait to have you around for every one to come,” Charlotte Pence wrote. “Congratulations, super excited to have you join our family!”