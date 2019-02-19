

First lady Melania Trump wore a Karl Lagerfeld creation to a news conference in 2017 during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Count first lady Melania Trump among the fashionable folk mourning the death of designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Trump paid tribute Tuesday to the man behind the venerable Chanel label, posting on social media two photos of herself wearing his designs. “Today the world lost a creative genius,” she wrote. “We will miss you Karl! #RIPKarlLagerfeld."

Trump also shared a signed sketch made by Lagerfeld of one of the ensembles, the white suit she wore for a high-profile 2017 White House visit — marking her first official appearance as first lady — by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu. The drawing featured his handwritten notes about the garment’s features, including a “soft peplum” and a “pencil skirt” tailored to a “knee length."

Today the world lost a creative genius. We will miss you Karl! #RIPKarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/8MMcWqDphE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 19, 2019

Trump, a former fashion model, had also turned to the German-born, Paris-based designer for another clutch lewk: the silver sequined Chanel haute-couture gown she donned for the April state dinner in honor of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, the president and first lady of France.

While some designers have said they would not work with Trump, citing her husband’s divisive politics, others, including Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana of the Italian label Dolce and Gabbana, have embraced — and dressed — her. Trump carefully selects her public looks, opting for designers and silhouettes appropriate to the event she’s attending. But she says she doesn’t always appreciate the attention her designer duds garner: “I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear,” she said in an interview in October.