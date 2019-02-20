

Chef José Andrés, who attended this year’s State of the Union address, will be a presenter at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Chef José Andrés is going Hollywood: The chef and humanitarian will be one of the presenters at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

Andrés, whose work feeding people around the globe after natural disasters — and government shutdowns — has earned him a Nobel Prize nomination, is one of the few non-actors to take the job of handing out those coveted statuettes. Also joining him will be civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

The Washington contingent will be in swanky company — co-presenters include Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, Tina Fey, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman and Jennifer Lopez. It’s unclear which category Andrés will be presenting, but it’s not the chef’s first turn on the Academy Awards stage. Last year, he held up a Puerto Rican flag as he joined other activists during a performance by Andra Day and Common of the song “Stand Up for Something” from the film “Marshall.”

“We are excited to welcome these amazing artists and filmmakers to the show,” the ceremony’s producers said in a statement. “They bring excitement, momentum, and elements of surprise to this year’s Oscars.”