

Laura Benanti as first lady Melania Trump on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in 2018. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of President Trump on “Saturday Night Live” clearly irks the commander in chief. First lady Melania Trump, though, hasn’t publicly weighed in on the actress who often portrays her to comedic effect: Laura Benanti, who cameos as FLOTUS’s dead-on doppelganger on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Benanti revealed in an interview with the Variety podcast “Stagecraft” that she intentionally plays the first lady for sympathy and not to be “cruel,” though her skits frequently poke fun at the first lady (a holiday-themed one featured a jacket emblazoned with the phrase “I really don’t care, do Yule?” and showed her spraying containers of fake blood on those much-maligned White House trees).

Benanti, who said she sometimes pitches ideas of her own to Colbert’s team, credits good hair and makeup for helping her get Melania Trump right. Another key? Playing up what she assumes the first lady has in common with viewers. “I think of her as America,” Benanti said. “I think the only way to make it a truly enjoyable thing to watch, rather than making fun of her and being cruel to her, is to have her actually be one of us. And by ‘one of us,’ I mean the people who feel like we’re reluctantly married to him and don’t want to be.”