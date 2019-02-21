

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Isn't It Romantic" on Feb. 11. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Miley Cyrus may now be “with her,” but back in 2013, she was surprisingly cordial with him.

The pop star, who recently referred to Hillary Clinton as her “favorite woman in the world,” discussed how her relationship with now-President Trump changed over the past few years in an interview with Vanity Fair published Thursday.

Cyrus made headlines at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards when she twerked on fellow performer Robin Thicke. The next morning, she woke up to a call from Donald Trump personally congratulating her on a job well done. She was staying in the real estate mogul’s New York City hotel at the time, according to VF.

The singer eventually changed her tune, however. Just three years later, Cyrus was one of the most high-powered weapons in Trump-nemesis Clinton’s celebrity arsenal, and threatened to leave the country should her former acquaintance prove victorious in the 2016 election.

Although the “Malibu” singer, who recently wed Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth, backtracked on some of her former political threats in her interview with Vanity Fair — “For me to move away — what . . . is that going to change?” — she remained resolute in her platform as both a pop star and a political activist.

“I think especially in this time, pop culture and politics are the same . . . thing,” she said. “Especially with the president that we have right now.”