

R. Kelly performs in Detroit on Feb. 21, 2018. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will announce charges against R&B singer R. Kelly at a Friday afternoon press conference, according to her office.

The singer has come under intense scrutiny since Lifetime aired a widely watched docuseries last month, called “Surviving R. Kelly,” that took a sweeping look at years of sexual misconduct allegations against the singer. Following the television program, the Illinois prosecutor made a public plea asking for any potential witnesses or victims related to claims against Kelly to come forward.

“There is nothing to be done to investigate these allegations without the cooperation of both victims and witnesses,” Foxx said at a news conference in January. “We cannot seek justice without you.”

Kelly, who has long denied wrongdoing, faced trial in 2008 on several counts of child pornography and was acquitted.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.