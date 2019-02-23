

Brody Stevens attends an event in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2010. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Stand-up comedian and actor Brody Stevens, known for his fearless routines and roles in “The Hangover” series, died Friday. He was 48.

Representatives for Stevens confirmed the death in a statement to The Washington Post, adding that the comedian “was an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community.”

“He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious,” they said. “He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

They did not provide details about the circumstances of his death.

Stevens, who was born in San Fernando and lived in Los Angeles, was a stand-up comic also known for his roles in “The Hangover” and “The Hangover Part II.” He also starred in an HBO documentary series called “Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!” One of his friends, the actor Zach Galifianakis, served as an executive producer for the show, which was later picked up by Comedy Central.

He also appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Attack of the show!” and “Tosh. 0,” as well as numerous cameos and appearances.

As news of his death broke Friday, comedians and fans eulogized Stevens, shared stories and expressed condolences. Among them were Patton Oswalt, Nick Kroll, Bob Saget and others.

This is how I want to think about Brody Stevens. Having fun and making the best of impossible situations. Which he did ALL THE TIME. https://t.co/CKhlIGz67L — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 22, 2019

Brody Stevens really made me laugh. Such an original. I loved it when he got going on someone "I was in The Hangover! Hangover II! What have YOU done sir?!" We Just fist bumped in the hallway at the Store and now I wish I had hugged him. So sad. #818tillidie — Tom Segura (@tomsegura) February 23, 2019

R.I.P Brody Stevens. Thanks for the laughs and for teaching the world that you should never be ashamed for who you are. pic.twitter.com/YPIHsSRF9O — Tony Casillas (@ComedianTonyc) February 22, 2019

#RIPBrodyStevens he was so funny and weird and vulnerable and wild and kind. Every time he was onstage it was an adventure. Here’s some comics talking about what made him so special. https://t.co/wbUNaZgJ2f — nick kroll (@nickkroll) February 22, 2019

The Comedy Store, a famous Comedy Club in West Hollywood, posted a clip of one of Stevens’s acts, writing, “Thank you Brody for sharing your Comedy and positive energy with us for so many years. You made late nights so much fun, pushing boundaries, being different and never doing the same show twice. Joke writing, crowd work, drums, baseball. We love you forever Brody.”

Thank you Brody for sharing your Comedy and positive energy with us for so many years. You made late nights so much fun, pushing boundaries, being different, and never doing the same show twice. Joke writing, crowd work, drums, baseball. We love you forever Brody. #brodystevens pic.twitter.com/IYvo0wmWrt — The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) February 22, 2019

Read more:

Jussie Smollett’s character will be removed from ‘Empire’s’ final two episodes this season

Time’s Up CEO resigns after her own son is accused of sexual assault