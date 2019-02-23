

Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) and Toothless are ready for another trial by fire, in "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World." (Dreamworks Animation / Universal 2019) ((Dreamworks Animation / Universal 2019)/(Dreamworks Animation / Universal 2019))

Hiccup wasn’t always going to walk with a prosthesis. He was going to be free of physical injury until his filmmakers decided that this boy-hero needed a trial by fire.

What the director behind the entire “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise did not foresee, though, was the degree to which Hiccup would be embraced by some amputees, including those who felt moved to dress up as the young character.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — which opened Friday and is projected to top the domestic box office this weekend — returns viewers to the isle of Berk, where a Viking clan once bent on fighting fire-breathing monsters is now flying them, led by Hiccup and his fearsome pet ride, Toothless.

This third film in DreamWorks’ $1.3 billion Oscar-nominated franchise, based on Cressida Cowell’s book series, features a pivotal scene involving Hiccup’s left leg prosthesis. The high-stakes moment offers a distinct echo of the original 2010 film, when the underestimated hero survives an inferno.

“As we finished the [first] film, in the storyboard version, it ended a little too cleanly,” says Dean DeBlois, who has directed all three “How to Train Your Dragon” movies. “For all the peril and consequence we had introduced into their world, we felt like our hero was getting away unscathed and without having really sacrificed anything.

“So we decided to integrate this idea that he lost a limb,” continues DeBlois, who guided the first movie with his “Lilo and Stitch” creative partner, Chris Sanders. “And we felt confident doing it knowing we had this Craig Ferguson character [a blacksmith named Gobber] with a couple of missing limbs, so there would be precedent in our world.”



Dean DeBlois returns to direct the third movie in the $1.3 billion "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise. (Dreamworks Animation / Universal 2019) ((Dreamworks Animation / Universal 2019)/(Dreamworks Animation / Universal 2019))

DeBlois also liked the idea that the use of a forged-metal lower leg helped deepen the symbiotic relationship between Hiccup and his pet dragon. Earlier in the first film, Hiccup’s capture of Toothless damages the dragon’s tail, leading the teenage Viking to engineer a prosthetic fin. “It is a loss,” DeBlois says, “that linked to two of them” narratively, emotionally, even physically — when flying, Hiccup uses a stirrup attached to the dragon’s mechanical tail.

The creative decision was potentially controversial, DeBlois says by phone from Toronto, partly because of how some animated films have historically depicted the idea of “physical disability” (in some cases even as a symbol of villainy, such as with Captain Hook in Disney’s “Peter Pan”).

“So we tested it with an audience. It was a focus group that actually rose to defend it,” the Canadian director says. “Parents were saying they’d be disappointed if it wasn’t in the final film. And one little boy, about 8 years old, said that Hiccup ‘lost something, but he got so much more.’

“And several disability interest groups celebrated that the character thrives despite the loss of limb,” the director notes.

Back when DeBlois made that decision, he was also following the news about the toll of two wars, in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“I was aware of so many veterans coming back from service abroad and having lost limbs,” DeBlois says. “The idea of heroism, sacrifice. And I wanted a character to reinforce that you’re no less a hero for having lost something.”

That depiction of Hiccup certainly resonates with Joe Kashnow, a former Army sergeant who drove over a roadside bomb that detonated outside Baghdad in 2003. He had half his right leg amputated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“I think the physical difficulties that Toothless and Hiccup face are incredibly well-represented,” says Kashnow, who lives in Bel Air, Md. “I've enjoyed seeing the two of them overcome their limitations, and the humor when they have trouble with those limitations.”

Kashnow, who is also a standup comedian, says that the “How to Train Your Dragon” movies — and how characters who use prostheses are powerfully portrayed — has been special to his family.

“My older boy is 12 now — he was 4 when the first film came out — and he was able to connect with the character because of what he had seen with me,” Kashnow says. “My younger son is 8, [and] he is a true fan of the series. Having watched the movies and the Netflix episodes, he often comments about the relationship between Hiccup and myself.”

One of Kashnow’s favorite moments from the trilogy comes in 2014′s “How to Train Your Dragon 2."

“I think the mental aspect [of such injury] was covered very well in the second film, when Hiccup meets his mother and tells her that Toothless couldn't save all of him,” Kashnow says. “It was very much a ‘stuff happens’ kind of moment.

“Hiccup acknowledged what happened and, without saying as much, acknowledged that there isn't or wasn't anything to be done to change the circumstances — so make the best of what you have.”



Astrid (America Ferrera) and Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) search for the "hidden world" in the third "How to Train Your Dragon" film. (Dreamworks Animation / Universal 2019) ((Dreamworks Animation / Universal 2019)/(Dreamworks Animation / Universal 2019))

DeBlois says he’s met several young amputees who cosplay as Hiccup — encounters that have made an inspiring impression upon him.

“They feel so connected to the character that they’ve done these really elaborate costumes and go to these conventions in character ... ,” DeBlois says. “It’s amazing to see how much the character has been embraced.”

Last month, one young amputee was hired to don the Hiccup costume for the “How to Train Your Dragon” float in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif.

Gabriel Cardier, a Venezuelan-born athlete, was injured in a motorcycle accident in 2014, about the time the second “Dragon” movie came out. As a result, he wears a lower left leg prosthesis — like Hiccup.

“How to Train Your Dragon” is a trilogy about “accomplishment, resilience, acceptance and inclusion,” Cardier wrote on Instagram last month while portraying Hiccup for the parade, noting that the character “happens to have a physical ‘disability,’ but is never portrayed as someone who has limitations or is at a disadvantage.”

“I carried this beloved character’s legacy by sharing my story with the world,” he wrote, “with the purpose of continuing to shape society’s narrow views towards people with disabilities — physical, intellectual or emotional — and proving that flawed perceptions can limit human potential rather than empower it.”

Kashnow, 39, echoes that belief about DeBlois’s dragon world.

“It is a fantastic franchise,” he says, “that shows that people with physical disabilities or limitations are just as much people as everyone else.”