

Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff anchor the third season of HBO's "True Detective." (Warrick Page/HBO)

Nic Pizzolatto’s grim HBO crime drama “True Detective” certainly isn’t for everyone (our TV critic included). But even its most ardent fans — the very same ones who chased the Yellow King and debated the meaning and origin of “Carcosa” in online forums — have trouble finding some meaningful defense of the show’s second season, a hodgepodge of befuddling and (worse yet) boring nonsense.

Pizzolatto’s creation went on hiatus for four years, and many speculated that it might never return. That speculation proved incorrect, when the show dropped earlier this year with (thus far) seven episodes that feel like a hearty course correction. The show is genuinely intriguing again, and fans are back to arguing theories on the Internet.

So how did Pizzolatto fix the show? Easy. He basically remade the first season.

The South

Part of the allure of “True Detective” is how deeply it immerses the viewer in place. In the first season, that place was Southern Louisiana, the swampy marshlands near Pizzolatto’s hometowns of New Orleans and Lake Charles. The show was rich with regional details, from bahn-mi sandwich stands to cans of Lone Star beer chugged on the Texas border.

The show’s second season was riddled with flaws, from the convoluted plot to the fact that the actors all seemed like they were in different movies that were later spliced together (on this point, it didn’t help that Vince Vaughn’s character was routinely in separate shots from the rest of the cast). But one thing that really hurt it was its setting in anonymous Los Angeles. While filled with the requisite shots of highways, cliffs and the ocean, nothing about it felt particularly specific (or particularly interesting, considering how many shows are set in L.A.).

The new season returns to the South, namely Fayetteville, Ark., and the surrounding areas — the same city in which Pizzolatto earned his MFA at the University of Arkansas. And it sure feels like a homecoming. Shot on location in the Ozarks, the show once again dives into the minutia of a specific place, grounding it and adding to the eerie mystery.

The Crime

Crime fiction is rarely about the crime itself. As any Elmore Leonard or James Crumbly fans can tell you, the crime is often simply an excuse to spend time with — and explore the psyches of — detectives, criminals or both. That said, there still generally needs to be a crime. One of the flaws of Season 2 is that it wasn’t always clear what crime had actually been committed.

Ask “True Detective” fans what happened in that torrid season, and they’ll probably say “it had something to do with real estate and sex parties, right?” Ask about the first, and you’ll likely hear, “It was about the murder of Dora Lange. Duh. Also, why are you asking me this?”

Well, this season mirrors the first by also centering on crimes against young people, this time children — namely the murder of Will Purcell and the potential kidnapping and murder of his younger sister Julie. Not only are these crimes memorable, they allow the show to explore the depths of human depravity — all while highlighting in the detectives the possibility for good.

Furthermore, both the detectives found symbols (the spiral!) connected to the crimes in both the first and third seasons, allowing the audience to play detective themselves by speculating on what they could mean, if anything.

The Detectives

Key to making any show work is its main characters. The show’s first season showcased terrific performances by Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey as workaday cop and philandering family man Marty Hart and the obsessive, nihilistic and troubled Rust Cohle, respectively. The show was more about these two men — their relationship, their clashing philosophies and their shared goal of solving the case — than anything else.

That’s something Season 3 doubled down upon, this time with Mahershala Ali as Vietnam vet and ultra-sincere (and oddly motivated) Wayne Hayes alongside Stephen Dorff as his play-by-the-rules, no fuss partner Roland West. Again, this time it’s is mainly about the detectives themselves: the different ways these two characters approach (and are approached by) the world and the evolving relationship between them.

The Timeline(s)

Much of the show’s original popularity derived from its puzzle-box nature, a feat achieved through having two timelines. Hart and Cohle spent part of the season recounting their original investigation into the unsolved crime in interviews some years later, which eventually led them to conduct a second investigation.

The third series doubled down on the idea, introducing not two but three (nay, four, as we discover in the seventh episode) timelines all centered around the same case. The only twist this go-round is that Hayes is suffering from dementia, allowing Pizzolatto to explore memory in depth. But, again, the trick works: a puzzle is presented and trying to solve it is half the fun.

The acknowledgment

This all might seem difficult to swallow, even for die-hard fans. After all, if the show is basically the same, why even bother watching it? The answer is that most shows are different shades of the same thing. From “Breaking Bad” to “The Good Place,” audiences have a general sense of what to expect from each new season, even if the details are different.

The rules, of course, are slightly different for an anthology series, i.e. a show in which different seasons or episodes revolve around a central thesis but take place in different “worlds,” so to speak. But one of the smartest things Pizzolatto did this season was upend the idea of an anthology — by connecting the third to the first. In the show’s penultimate episode, a journalist character suggests that the crime might be connected to a larger conspiracy by showing Detective Hayes reading a newspaper clipping about a cold case solved by two Louisiana detectives named (you guessed it) Hart and Cohle.

Pizzolatto knows you can’t strike gold twice — but that didn’t stop him from trying. Instead, he struck silver. But no one’s ever complained about a little silver. Your mileage on will still vary, depending on how much you like brooding, Southern Gothic crime fiction. But if Season 1 caught you attention, do yourself a favor and check out the new episodes.