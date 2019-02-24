

(All times Eastern.)

Where can I watch the Oscars on TV?

The 91st Academy Awards airs Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m.

Where can I watch the Oscars online?

If you have a subscription, you can watch on YouTubeTV, Hulu, PlayStationVue and DirecTV Now.

If you’re a cable TV subscriber in Chicago; Fresno, Calif.; Houston; Los Angeles; New York; Philadelphia; Raleigh and Durham, N.C.; or San Francisco — you can access a live stream of the show here or on the ABC app that is available on smartphones, computers and tablets.

If you’re a DirecTV subscriber in Albuquerque; Boston; Fort Smith and Fayetteville, Ark.; Jackson, Miss.; Kansas City, Mo.; Milwaukee; Monterey and Salinas, Calif.; Oklahoma City; Omaha; Pittsburgh; Portland and Auburn, Maine; Savannah, Ga.; or West Palm Beach, Fla. — you can watch a live stream on the site or app, as long as you’re in the area.

What time will the show be over?

11 p.m., although it usually runs at least a few minutes longer.

Who’s the host?

Thanks to the Kevin Hart debacle, the Oscars are going without a host for the first time in 30 years.

Who’s going to win?

In the best picture race? This year, no one really knows: All eight nominees — “A Star Is Born,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” “Roma” and “Vice” — have won various prizes throughout award season. (The Washington Post’s film critic, Ann Hornaday, thinks “Roma” should take the trophy; see the rest of her picks here.) Some of the acting categories are a bit more predictable, as Rami Malek (actor), Glenn Close (actress), Mahershala Ali (supporting actor) and Regina King (supporting actress) are considered front-runners.

Where can I see the fashion and awkward celebrity interviews?

“E! Live From the Red Carpet: Oscars 2019” (5 to 7:30 p.m.): Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic take their usual spots as co-hosts. ABC has exclusive rights to the red carpet at 7:30.

Speaking of which, ABC’s “Oscars Live on the Red Carpet” kicks off at 6:30 p.m., hosted by TV personality Maria Menounos, journalist Elaine Welteroth, model Ashley Graham and actor Billy Porter. At 7:30, Seacrest will hop over to ABC’s show, given that he’s part of the network as host of “American Idol.” (You can also watch a Twitter live stream of the red carpet here.)

If you want to really get hyped for the show early, both E! and ABC start pre-show coverage at 1 p.m.

What about the after-shows?

"E! After Party: Oscars 2019” (11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.): A group of correspondents will be live from the Vanity Fair party and the Governor’s Ball, hoping to snag a few celebrity interviews.

“Live’s After Oscar Show” (Monday, 9 a.m.): “Live” co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Seacrest discuss highlights from the telecast and feature backstage interviews with some of the winners.

