Has there ever been a more disastrous lead-up to the Academy Awards? First, the popular film category debacle; then the Kevin Hart controversy; then the bright idea to cut categories and original song performances from the telecast, which were quickly restored after intense backlash.

So here we are, with lots of irritated Oscars fans and without a host, but finally — the day has arrived. There are still many questions: Can “Roma” prove that Netflix can win a best picture prize, or could “Black Panther” make history as the first superhero movie to win? Will Glenn Close finally get her first Oscar after seven nominations, championing over Lady Gaga in the process? How furious will critics be when Rami Malek inevitably wins best actor for “Bohemian Rhapsody”?

We’ll find out all these answers and more when the show starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC; the red carpet shows kicked off at 5 p.m. on E! and will start at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

The story will update frequently with coverage of the red carpet, winners, speeches and analysis. (Refresh to update)

The show airs Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. If you have a subscription, you can watch on YouTubeTV, Hulu, PlayStationVue and DirecTV Now. If you’re a cable TV subscriber in Chicago; Fresno, Calif.; Houston; Los Angeles; New York; Philadelphia; Raleigh and Durham, N.C.; or San Francisco — you can access a live stream of the show here or on the ABC app that is available on smartphones, computers and tablets. If you’re a DirecTV subscriber in Albuquerque; Boston; Fort Smith and Fayetteville, Ark.; Jackson, Miss.; Kansas City, Mo.; Milwaukee; Monterey and Salinas, Calif.; Oklahoma City; Omaha; Pittsburgh; Portland and Auburn, Maine; Savannah, Ga.; or West Palm Beach, Fla. — you can watch a live stream on the site or app, as long as you’re in the area. (All times Eastern.) Where to watch red carpet coverage: “E! Live From the Red Carpet: Oscars 2019” (5 to 7:30 p.m.): Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic take their usual spots as co-hosts. ABC has exclusive rights to the red carpet at 7:30. Speaking of which, ABC’s “Oscars Live on the Red Carpet” kicks off at 6:30 p.m., hosted by TV personality Maria Menounos, journalist Elaine Welteroth, supermodel Ashley Graham and actor Billy Porter. At 7:30, Seacrest will hop over to ABC’s show, given that he’s part of the network as host of “American Idol.” (You can also watch a Twitter live stream of the red carpet here.)

5:55: How do you win the red carpet at the Oscars within the first hour? Just be Billy Porter.

Billy Porter just set the bar impossibly high for #Oscars fashion. pic.twitter.com/GFj4qAETg6 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 24, 2019

Almost instantly, the Tony Award winner (who’s co-hosting ABC’s red carpet special) started trending worldwide on Twitter for his epic tuxedo gown, which inspired many thrilled reactions.

5:53: Adam Lambert, who will perform alongside Queen during the ceremony’s opening, had an “American Idol” reunion with E! red carpet host Ryan Seacrest. Lambert has collaborated with Queen for several years and briefly appeared as a trucker in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

When asked what stands out about Freddie Mercury from the stories other band members have shared, Lambert told Seacrest, “I’ve just heard so much about his sense of humor. It was very dry, and he used to mess with the audience.”

5:28: The Academy Awards may not have a host this year, but as Anne Hathaway reminded us on Instagram Sunday afternoon, that may not be such a bad thing. Reminder: Hathaway infamously co-hosted the Oscars with James Franco back in 2011, and the reviews were . . . not great. The consensus was that Hathaway did her best to make the most of the closely watched gig, while Franco’s attempt was awkward at best. She probably didn’t expect that to happen: She revealed earlier this year that Franco was the one who convinced her to accept the job in the first place.

5 p.m.: After-shows information

"E! After Party: Oscars 2019” (11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.): A group of correspondents will be live from the Vanity Fair party and the Governor’s Ball, hoping to snag a few celebrity interviews.

“Live’s After Oscar Show” (Monday, 9 a.m.): “Live” co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Seacrest discuss highlights from the telecast and feature backstage interviews with some of the winners.

