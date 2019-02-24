

President Trump in the Oval Office on Feb. 22. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)

On Friday, President Trump received two “honors,” but he probably won’t be displaying the shiny trophies in the Oval Office anytime soon — or ever.

A big winner at the 39th annual Golden Raspberry Awards (or “Razzies,” as the anti-Oscars event is commonly known), the president took home a pair of the golden fruit-shaped awards for worst actor and worst screen combo (that would be for appearing alongside “his self-perpetuating pettiness”).

The films that earned Trump his Razzies? Dinesh D’Souza’s conservative “documentary” “Death of a Nation” and Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9.” White House spin doctor Kellyanne Conway snagged a Razzie for worst supporting actress in the Moore documentary.

In its YouTube announcement video, the awards show, which honors the worst achievements in Hollywood, apologized for the president’s absence (in previous years, some game celebs have actually shown up). “We’re sorry Mr. Trump has left the building,” intoned the announcer. “Accepting on his behave is his BFF...” And cut to archival footage of Russian President Vladimir Putin thanking a crowd.

This is Trump’s third Razzie to date. In 1991, at the height of his New York fame, Trump won the worst supporting actor trophy for his role in “Ghosts Can’t Do It,” a romantic comedy starring Bo Derek and Anthony Quinn about a dead husband whose ghost tries to persuade his wife to kill a young man so that he can possess the man’s body.