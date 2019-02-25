

José Andrés arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Radio host Tommy McFly kicked off “Tommy Show 2.0” Monday morning by interviewing the District’s most popular celebrity of the moment. (Sorry, Trump, not you.)

José Andrés joined McFly and co-host Kelly Collis for the first episode of their rebooted morning show to chat about his cameo at Sunday night’s Academy Awards show.

The celebrity chef took to the stage to present a video for the Oscar-nominated film “Roma” alongside actor Diego Luna. Despite his prominent appearance, Andrés isn’t convinced that he belongs in the world of Hollywood A-listers.

“Why I’m presenting?” he asked McFly. “I’m asking myself the same question.” After initially being skeptical about accepting the offer, Andrés realized it was an opportunity to give a voice to the voiceless, including immigrants. “I go there representing many that maybe we never ever dream to be at the Oscars theater,” he said.

There’s talk that Andrés’s spot in entertainment history may last longer than his 30 seconds of Academy Awards fame. Andrés reportedly may be included in the revamped culinary exhibit in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. When McFly addressed the rumors, however, Andrés didn’t divulge any details.

“I don’t even know what they want it for or what they were thinking about me,” he said. “It if happens, it would be great, but I don’t know much about it, quite frankly.”