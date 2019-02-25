

From left, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler present the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Although there were some conspiracy theories this week about whether ABC would surprise everyone with a host for the Oscars (Whoopi Goldberg?), those ideas turned out to be incorrect. In case you forgot, after the Kevin Hart debacle — in which the comedian stepped down over the controversy surrounding his past homophobic tweets and jokes — the film academy decided the telecast would be host-less for the first time in 30 years.

Indeed, there was no host to kick off the festivities. Instead, following a performance by Queen and Adam Lambert, actresses Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph arrived to present the best actress category. They turned their presentation into a bit of a mini-monologue.

“Good evening and welcome to the one millionth Academy Awards. We are not your hosts,” Fey said. “But we’re going to stand here a little too long so that the people who get USA Today tomorrow will think that we hosted.”

“Just a quick update for everybody in case you’re confused,” Rudolph added. “There is no host tonight. There won’t be a popular movie category. And Mexico is not paying for the wall."

That line got a big round of applause from the crowd. They also poked fun at the academy’s ill-fated idea to present some awards off-camera, which provoked so much backlash that executives quickly scrapped the idea.

“We won’t be doing awards during the commercials, but we will be presenting commercials during the awards,” Poehler said. “So if all the winners could please say, ‘Hellman’s mayonnaise: we’re on the side of food,’ instead of your speeches, that would be great.”

Then, the trio rattled off some rapid-fire jokes that would have made the cut if they were really hosting:

Fey: “Buster Scruggs! I hardly know her.”

Maya: “Hey, Chadwick Boseman, Wakanda plans do you have later?”

Poehler: “These Spanx are so tight they’ve entered my spider-verse.”

Rudolph: “I’m Sam Elliott from Sam Elliott Mustache Wax.”

Fey: “'Roma' is on Netflix! What’s next, my microwave makes a movie?”

Rudolph: “And don’t worry, Bradley, after four kids, I, too, have peed myself at the Grammys.”

Fey: “Now everyone, look under your seats. You’re all getting one of those cheese sandwiches from the Fyre Festival!”

They wrapped it up as they announced the category, which was won by Regina King for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

“We’re here to present the award for outstanding supporting actress," Poehler said. "Although, in my experience, all actresses are outstanding supporting actresses because women naturally support each other. For example, I support both of you financially.”

