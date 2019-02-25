

Musician R. Kelly leaves his Chicago studio on his way to surrender to police Friday. The singer has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. (Victor Hilitski/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)

An attorney for R. Kelly entered a not-guilty plea Monday on behalf of the R&B singer, who faces 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Associated Press reported.

Kelly, who was charged Friday, is accused of sexually abusing four individuals, three of whom were between the ages of 13 and 16 at the time of the alleged crimes. The singer has been in jail since he turned himself in to authorities late Friday. On Saturday, a Chicago judge set Kelly’s bond at $1 million — Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, has said the musician is struggling to come up with $100,000, the required 10 percent of the bond to get him released.

Kelly’s indictment followed weeks of heightened scrutiny against the singer in the aftermath of a widely watched Lifetime docuseries. “Surviving R. Kelly” took a sweeping look at decades of sexual misconduct allegations against Kelly and prompted Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to make a public plea requesting potential witnesses or victims to come forward.

Kelly has long denied wrongdoing. Greenberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. But the attorney said publicly Friday that his client is innocent. “I think all the women are lying,” he told a group of reporters, according to CBS Chicago.

