

Kelly Wosnik, left, and Gaten Matarazzo on Capitol Hill on Feb. 26. (Sarah Polus/The Washington Post)

Celeb: Gaten Matarazzo, a.k.a. Dustin on the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things."

Cause: Cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a rare genetic mutation that affects the development of bones and teeth. People with CCD can have symptoms that include not being able to naturally lose their baby teeth, underdeveloped collarbones and overall growth issues.

Scene: University professors, medical professionals and individuals affected by the condition packed a room in the Capitol Visitor Center, listening intently as Matarazzo spoke alongside Kelly Wosnick, a nurse practitioner who has CCD. Matarazzo discussed how he’s used his platform as an actor to advocate on behalf of CCD Smiles, a foundation founded by Wosnick, which aims to bring awareness to the disorder and those living with it, including Matarazzo.

The young actor shared stories of his personal struggles in diagnosing, treating and living with the condition throughout his 16 years of life. “Most of my teeth are still baby teeth,” he explained, noting that he’s a week out from yet another invasive procedure to try to correct his dental abnormalities. After speaking, the actor snapped photos with conference-goers, many of whom excitedly expressed sentiments about how jealous their young son and daughters were of them.

Sound bite: Matarazzo addressed the misconception that his condition is purely cosmetic, which tends to leave many affected by it without insurance coverage.

"Teeth affect livelihood. They affect the way you eat, the way you breathe, the way you speak.”

He hopes to continue to educate others about the realities of his condition by being vulnerable and open about his struggles with his fan base.

“Hiding what you have is only counterproductive,” he said. “It’s just going to delay what’s inevitable, and what is inevitable is change. Modern medicine is at its finest right now, and we’ve seen so many advances in practices and research on how to treat people with CCD. . . . I think that it’s important to just let your voice be heard."