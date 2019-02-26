

Jenna Bush Hager, right, and her twin sister Barbara at a forum in 2012. Hager was just announced as the co-host of the fourth hour of NBC's "Today" show. (David J. Phillip/AP)

It’s Winesday Wednesday somewhere: “Today Show” fans might be raising a glass of chard at the news that former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager will be permanently taking on co-hosting duties of the show’s fourth hour along with Hoda Kotb.

Kotb’s longtime partner, Kathie Lee Gifford, announced last year she would be leaving the program this spring; since then, a number of NBC types (including Hager) and others had been filling in for the boozy last hour of the morning talk show.

“My dad just wrote me three words, which made me weep,” she said after the news was announced, natch, on the “Today” show. (“Dad,” of course, being former president George W. Bush.) “He said, ‘Very proud dad.’”

“Which I’m like, ‘what is there to be proud about?’" she joked. “I’m just drinking wine in the morning!”

Hager, who has penned books with her twin sister, Barbara, has been with the “Today” show for more than a decade in various roles. She has parlayed her own White House experiences into some of her biggest on-air “gets,” including a sit-down with former first lady Michelle Obama late last year.