Jordyn Woods says rumors about her supposed tryst with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s 10-month-old daughter, have been greatly exaggerated.

The 21-year-old model appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk,” to address the controversy, which has been compounded by Woods’s longtime friendship with Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner.

Smith’s glossy red table has typically been a space for healing, but judging by Khloe Kardashian’s fiery reaction to the episode, it looks as if the scandal will rage on. Here’s a guide to the controversy — and everything we learned from Woods’s appearance at the red table.

Who is Jordyn Woods?

Woods is a model who was discovered on Instagram. She’s also the best friend of Kylie Jenner. Or, at least, she was. The two were so close, they once exchanged “vows” in a questionable commitment ceremony on Jenner’s reality show, “Life of Kylie.” They also reportedly lived together, though People said that Woods had moved out of Jenner’s house amid the scandal.

By pretty much all accounts, Woods was once embraced by all members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Khloe.

How did we get here?

Less than two weeks ago, TMZ reported that Khloe Kardashian had broken up with Thompson, a Cleveland Cavaliers player, for allegedly cheating on her with Jenner’s best friend.

It wasn’t the first time the couple had been rocked by infidelity rumors. Just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter last year, gossip blogs lit up with reports that Thompson had allegedly cheated on her multiple times. The scandal played out on a dramatic two-part episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” several months later.

So, Woods is Kylie Jenner’s BFF. What’s her connection to the Smiths?

In the episode’s opening, Smith explained that the scandal had “forced three families: the Woods, the Kardashians and Jenners, and the Smiths into a very painful and public incident." Wait, what?

Smith explained that Woods is a longtime friend of her family — her son Jaden is actually the one who introduced Woods to Kylie Jenner. Wood’s late father was a sound engineer on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," where he became friends with Will Smith, who Woods calls her “uncle." The actor called in from the set of “Bad Boys 3” to show support for Woods, telling her “to take your medicine and tell your truth.”

“This is a part of what growing up is. This is a part of what learning is, a part of what family is," he added. "This world is not going to break you. We won’t allow it.”

What exactly did Woods say happened with Thompson?

Woods told Smith that, after a night of drinking, she and some friends attended a house party thrown by Thompson. She continued drinking at the party, where she hung out with a group of people, including Thompson. Woods said she partied until around 6 a.m. the next morning and that Thompson kissed her on the lips as she was leaving.

Smith asked her “straight up” if she and Thompson had slept together. “Never,” Woods responded. “Never a thought. Never a consideration. Never happened. And never will I."

Woods clarified that Thompson hadn’t even “personally invited” her to his house.

Woods said she should have declined to go to Thompson’s house given her close relationship with Kardashian. “I’m not thinking ‘I shouldn’t be here,’ and that’s my first step where I went wrong,” Woods recalled.

Smith asked her to address certain rumors, including an alleged lap-dance, which Woods said never happened. “Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” she said. But Woods admitted she was sitting on the arm of a chair Thompson was sitting in, letting her legs “dangle” over his. She said she never went to Thompson’s room: “We all were just dancing and having fun, everyone at the party, but never anything intimate.”

Smith pressed for details on the kiss. “No passion, no nothing. On the way out, he just kissed me,” Woods said. “It was, like, a kiss on the lips, but no tongue...no making out." Woods said she “didn’t know how to feel” after the kiss and that she essentially tried to pretend it didn’t happen.

Did Woods tell Khloe Kardashian about what happened?

Woods didn’t directly say whether Kardashian had first learned of the party from her — there were other guests there, after all. But she told Smith that she spoke to both Khloe and Kylie that morning and told them she had been at Thompson’s party.

“I had talked to Khloe, and she asked me what was going on, ‘Is everything fine?,’” Woods explained. “And in my head...trying to forget that part of the story, I was just like, you know ‘No, he was chill and everything was ok. Like, there were girls there, but he wasn’t all over the girls.”

“I’m not here to play the victim," Woods said later. "I’m here to take responsibility, and when I was asked about what happened that night, I didn’t tell the truth to the people that I loved — not because of malicious intent, but because I was just scared.”

What do the Kardashians have to say about this?

Prior to the “Red Table Talk" episode, the Kardashian-Jenner clan had neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, as they say. But that doesn’t mean they’ve been silent. Khloe shared cryptic quotes on social media (“you ever notice people would rather stop speaking to you instead of apologizing when they’re wrong,” she wrote in a recent Instagram story”). Kardashian family insiders, including Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen, also jumped into the fray.

The scandal also reportedly extended to the family’s business ventures. People notes that Woods, who modeled for Kardashian’s Good American denim line, no longer appears on the company’s website. Jenner, meanwhile, reportedly cut the price on a lip kit named for her BFF — a raspberry red lipstick and matching lip liner — on the website for her successful cosmetics company. The “Jordy” is now listed as sold out.

By the end of the half-hour episode, released at noon Friday, Khloe Kardashian had responded on Twitter with a pointed message for Woods.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

What did Kardashian mean when she told Woods “you ARE the reason my family broke up”?

It seems Kardashian was watching the episode (or hearing about it from people who were). Smith asked Woods if she believed she was the reason Kardashian and Thompson had reportedly broken up.

“I know I’m not the reason that Khloe and Tristan are not together,” Woods said. She also alluded to Thompson’s alleged past infidelity while discussing the reason she didn’t tell Kardashian about the kiss.

“I just knew how much turmoil was going on that I was like, ‘Let me not just throw more fuel on the fire," Woods said, adding that she was “trying to protect Khloe’s heart."

“I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home,” Woods told Smith. “Especially someone that I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never would try to steal someone’s man."

Where is Thompson in all this?

Good question! The NBA player obviously came up several times during the episode, but he wasn’t exactly taken to task for his role in the whole mess. “I don’t think that he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position," Woods said. “And when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves or get caught up in the moment.”

Woods also said multiple times that she takes “full responsibility” for what happened.

Some have pointed out that most of the online vitriol appears to have been directed at the model — a theme both Woods and Smith referenced during the conversation. Woods blamed the media: “They don’t put their focus on real-world problems. They put their focus on a young black woman who made a mistake,” she said.

Smith agreed Woods had been unfairly targeted in the fallout. ”Without people even having heard your side and just not giving the benefit of the doubt, it just always seems like it’s so easy to just target black women, put everything on us even if there’s other people involved,” she said.

It’s worth noting here that Kardashian followed up her angry tweet Friday with another clarifying that Thompson “is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child.” She added that Thompson had addressed the situation in private. “If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well,” she wrote.

Why is Woods speaking publicly about this?

Woods said she had faced bullying and even death threats amid the scandal. But she said her family is the main reason she’s telling her side of the story.

“We can’t leave the house. My brother can’t go to work. My sister can’t go to school; she’s 12 years old. My mom can’t even go to the grocery store,” Woods said.

Smith later told Woods that she would have to give Kardashian and her family time and space to process everything, and the model agreed. “But in the process of her processing, I can’t see my family get hurt anymore. So that’s why I had to break my silence,” Woods said.

Has Woods apologized to Kardashian?

This is obviously in dispute, but Woods said she did.

“I did as much apologizing as I could do over the phone, over text,” she said, noting that she could better convey her feelings face-to-face. “I reached out and the opportunity is there,” Woods said.

Why do we care? And is this all a big publicity stunt?

The controversy has divided the Internet amid discussions about infidelity, so-called girl code and the double standards society has for men and women — especially when it comes to cheating. Even Lena Dunham has weighed in.

As with many of the scandals that unfold in Calabasas, some have asserted the ordeal is a ratings ploy for the family’s E! reality show, which has featured Woods in the past and will undoubtedly be the place where we hear the Kardashian-Jenner side of this story.

But Woods insisted this isn’t about boosting anyone’s fame. “I wish I could say this was a publicity stunt,” she said. “But this is my real life and real people are hurting.”

