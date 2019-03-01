

Miranda Lambert performs at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

If there’s ever a time to be in Nashville, it’s probably when one of country music’s biggest superstars makes TMZ headlines for allegedly dumping a salad on a woman at a restaurant, and then reveals she’s secretly married.

Coincidentally, that’s exactly what happened earlier this month when I was there for work during a week that overlapped with Miranda Lambert being in the news for a variety of truly fascinating reasons. And, of course, people could not stop talking about her. People still don’t want to stop talking about her. A few days ago, “Inside Edition” had cameras waiting when Lambert and her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, arrived at an airport in New York on a flight back from Nashville. “How is marriage for you guys?” a reporter called out.

“If I say something will you leave, please?” Lambert asked, baseball hat pulled low over her eyes. “Like, the world should mind their own [bleep sound] business.”

[Miranda Lambert is a superstar. But can she only get a No. 1 on country radio if she sings with a man?]

Unfortunately, when you announce your sudden marriage to your 3.5 million Instagram followers, the world becomes extremely interested in your business — but Lambert’s wild week really hit a nerve among observers. This is somewhat unusual in country music, which typically doesn’t get the same kind of media coverage as, say, pop stars. However, Lambert has always been the rare country singer who commands mainstream attention. It’s not only due to the well-documented ups and downs of her personal life with her marriage to and divorce from Blake Shelton, but because of one of the most common things I heard whispered among country music insiders: Lambert has never seemed particularly interested in following rules. This, of course, always makes a celebrity 100 percent more interesting.

Case in point: the TMZ report on Feb. 13 that revealed that the previous Sunday night, Lambert, 35, and a “millennial friend” got into a heated argument with a man and woman at Stoney River Steakhouse in Nashville’s West End neighborhood. It apparently started when the man made a pointed remark to Lambert’s companion about millennials and their phones; at one point, TMZ wrote, Lambert went over to the woman and “dumped a salad in her lap!!!” The Tennessean confirmed that at least three calls were made to 911 during the incident, though when police arrived, no one wanted to file a report.

“Only in Nashville,” murmured the woman filming the scene on her phone, who later provided the video to TMZ. “Only in Nashville.”

The woman sounded amused yet unsurprised with the incident unfolding before her, which was also the general vibe I felt in Music City, both among those who knew Lambert well and those who didn’t. While phone screens lit up with the details were covertly and eagerly passed around during events at a country radio conference, and there were jokes about how it’s too bad the term “saladgate” is already spoken for in the country music world, no one sounded extremely shocked to read TMZ’s story.

After all, Lambert has never held back, which is evident in her music alone. She launched her career with “Kerosene,” about setting a boyfriend’s possessions on fire after he cheats on her, and followed it up with “Gunpowder & Lead,” about waiting with a shotgun in hand for an abusive partner to come home. (The latter was on an album called “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” about hunting down an ex who is with his new flame.) Her most recent solo effort, “The Weight of These Wings,” was filled with dark tracks that she knew might not sit well with radio — which already spins very few songs by women — and she was vocal about potentially sacrificing airplay to create exactly the music she wanted. And when radio programmers indeed declined to play her songs, but sent her duet with Jason Aldean rocketing to No. 1, she was matter-of-fact about it: “Yes, I had to sing with someone with a penis to get a number one,” she said last year.

Anyway, as if the salad incident wasn’t enough for people to discuss, three days later, Lambert managed to pivot the conversation in a truly remarkable way: She posted two photos on Instagram and announced that, surprise! She was married. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for . . . me,” she wrote, using the hashtag “#theone.”

This really sent the gossip mill into overdrive. First of all, who was Brendan McLoughlin? Was he the one with Lambert at the restaurant?! (People magazine, which landed an exclusive photo from Lambert’s wedding, said yes, yes he was.) The former question took on an incredible life of its own, especially as celebrity magazines uncovered the answer: a 27-year-old Staten Island resident and New York City police officer who patrols the area outside “Good Morning America,” where he apparently met Lambert when she performed there in November with her band, the Pistol Annies. Then, McLoughlin’s ex-fiancee’s mother started telling tabloids about how McLoughlin and her daughter broke up when it was revealed that McLoughlin got another woman pregnant while they were dating. That woman’s baby was born a few days before McLoughlin met Lambert.

The reaction was similar to the social media frenzy last spring when Lambert started dating Evan Felker, the lead singer of the Turnpike Troubadours. Felker, various magazines reported, was married when his band opened for Lambert on tour in early February. A few weeks later, he filed for divorce, and his estranged wife seemingly confirmed the news by posting a teary-eyed selfie to Instagram that read, “If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you.”

[The Blake Shelton-Miranda Lambert saga sums up how social media has changed celebrity drama]

The part that really upset some people was what they presumed to be Lambert’s cavalier attitude about the whole situation. Although Lambert never publicly addressed whether she was even dating Felker, many pointed to a photo she posted on Instagram around that time, with the phrase “I do this thing called whatever I want” written in lipstick on a mirror.

That appears to be Lambert’s motto in multiple ways, and while she has her die-hard fans, it certainly doesn’t endear her to those who judge her actions — and it really ticks off some people that she truly does not seem to care at all what everyone else thinks. She’ll do what she pleases, even if it angers the country music gossip mill.

But Lambert has loyal support from some key figures: other country music stars. As fellow singers warmly wished her congratulations on her marriage on Instagram, Dierks Bentley took it one step further at his concert in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena last Friday night. “This is a crazy town, it really is,” he told the audience. “I love this town because no matter where you are, you never know who you’re going to bump into . . . I bumped into someone I hadn’t seen in a little while, and she was there with her husband.”

Deafening screams erupted when Lambert strolled out to join Bentley and his other special guest, Keith Urban, as they sang a medley of old country songs. Fans were clearly thrilled to see her. And at the end of the day, in Nashville, sometimes that’s the only thing that matters.

