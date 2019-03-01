

Solange performs at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival in March 2017. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

It’s finally here: Solange released her highly anticipated follow-up to 2016′s “A Seat at the Table” at midnight on Friday.

The artist wrote and produced the 19-track “When I Get Home,” which clocks in just under 40 minutes.

Solange was expected to release her new album in the fall of 2018, but the year came and went. “There is a lot of jazz at the core,” she told the New York Times while she was still finishing the project. “But with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle.”



Solange's album, "When I Get Home," was released Friday at midnight. (Saint Records)

The anticipation and excitement built throughout the week among her fans, as Solange began posting videos, photos and music on her social media accounts.

“I’m filled w so much joy right now!!!" Solange wrote on Twitter when she announced the release Thursday night. “I can’t thank y’all enough for this moment and for all the feelings i feel in my body! I’m bringing home w me everywhere I go yalll . . . Your love lifts me up so high.”

“When I Get Home” is Solange’s fourth solo album; her prior album was a critical hit, with the track “Cranes in the Sky” winning a Grammy for best R&B performance.

Here’s what you need to know about the new album.

How can I listen?

Unlike her sister, Beyoncé, who tends to first release her new work exclusively on Tidal, Solange’s album was immediately available to stream on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and more.

How did she tease the release?

The first clear sign that new music was forthcoming came through Solange’s takeover of BlackPlanet, where she posted highly-stylized photos and videos, along with concert dates.

Solange’s use of BlackPlanet as her primary promotion platform served as cultural commentary; the popular late 90s-early aughts site, one of the most visited black-oriented websites for years, was also a pioneer in online social networking.

find me on black planet !! 🖤🖤 https://t.co/HUFJxjhtuY

black planet 4 evaaa ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5XgucUBPXC — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 26, 2019

She then posted short videos with new music on BlackPlanet, Twitter and Instagram (one clip turned out to be the interlude “Nothing Without Intention").

How did she pay homage to her hometown?

It’s fitting that an album called “When I Get Home” would be dripping with references to Houston, Solange’s hometown (she grew up in the city’s Third Ward). The track-listing contains several references to Houston streets, landmarks and musical styles.

“The album is an exploration of origin,” reads a news release announcing the album. “It asks the question how much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution. The artist returned to Third Ward Houston to answer this."

Even the promotion of the album had Houston references. Before the album release, Solange posted a video snippet on Instagram with a caption telling people to call 281-330-8004. That phone number once belonged to Houston rapper Mike Jones; he set up the line for his fans to call him and find out where he’s performing, and he’d shout it out onstage and in songs (at his peak, he said he would receive 30,000 to 40,000 calls a day).

If you could get past a busy signal, you could hear snippets of the not-yet-released songs.

if u press numbers 1-13 u will hear moreee 💫💫💫 https://t.co/CV1w0CU7uw — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) March 1, 2019

After the album dropped, Solange announced nine “album experiences” taking place in various Houston locations on Saturday, including at a church, tire shop, hair salon, theater and museum.

Who are listed as collaborators?

You can hear a range of people on the album, including Gucci Mane; Tyler, the Creator; Chassol; Playboi Carti; Standing on the Corner; Panda Bear; Devin the Dude; The-Dream; Sampha; and Raphael Saadiq. There are also samples from Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad, poet Pat Parker and Scarface, who also all hail from Houston’s Third Ward.

What does it sound like, and what’s the track list?

This isn’t a replica of “A Seat at the Table,” with direct song titles such as “Don’t Touch My Hair" and several interludes of Solange’s parents and Master P discussing racism, black pride and self worth. "When I Get Home” hints at similar themes in tracks that breeze effortlessly from one to another, with a cosmic and dreamlike quality that also nods to Houston’s chopped-and-screwed sound.

The collaborators on the album, just like Solange, don’t impose themselves on the music. Some tracks, such as “Almeda" (“Black skin, black braids/Black waves, black days/Black baes, black days/These are black-owned things”) could easily become cruising anthems.

She does have interludes and samples, including Allen reciting her mother’s poem, “On Status,” and a well-known clip of two members from Crime Mob (of “Knuck if You Buck” fame) arguing over holding a mic.

Here’s the full track listing:

1. "Things I Imagined"

2. “S McGregor (Interlude)”

3. “Down With the Clique”

4. “Way to the Show”

5. “Can I Hold the Mic (interlude)”

6. “Stay Flo”

7. “Dreams”

8. “Nothing Without Intention (interlude)”

9. “Almeda”

10. “Time (is)”

11. “My Skin My Logo”

12. “We Deal With the Freak'n (intermission)”

13. “Jerrod”

14. “Binz”

15. “Beltway”

16. “Exit Scott (interlude)”

17. “Sound Of Rain”

18. “Not Screwed! (interlude)”

19. “I’m a Witness”



Read more:

Solange explains what it’s like to be black ‘in predominantly white spaces’

Solange sings like she means it at the Kennedy Center