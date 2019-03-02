

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow gives a thumbs up after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Larry Kudlow’s marriage has lasted 32 years. Many of his staffers are in their twenties.

The suit he will wear on Saturday night — a Brooks Brothers white waistcoat with tails and black trousers — predates them all.

Kudlow, the top White House economic adviser, will once again attend the Gridiron dinner, one of the last of Washington’s truly formal events, where white-tie is de rigueur. His vintage get-up dates from the last time he went to the event, in 1986, while serving in the Reagan administration. It’s been hanging in a closet at his Connecticut home ever since. (Luckily for him, the KonMari method wasn’t a trend sooner.)

Only after being invited to attend this year did he recall the long-forgotten garment. When he finally tried on the ensemble in his White House office, he was surprised to find that it still fit perfectly, though the pants had to be hemmed a bit. “You shrink as you get older,” the 71 year-old told us ruefully.

He sprung for a new shirt, vest and tie — and he’s ready to go.

Kudlow seems absolutely tickled by this bit of recycling. Of course, he’s understandably pleased that his waist hasn’t expanded since he was a much younger man (“I have to admit that I’m proud of that!”). But the white-tie redux is also symbolic, a bookend in a chapter of his career that he didn’t see coming.

It’s a chance to reflect on the things that haven’t changed since he first wore it: He’s still with his “saintly” wife Judith. He’s still got Reagan-esque economic ideals. And the relic reminds him to marvel at the oddity of finding himself back at the White House after many years in the private sector. (After leaving the Office of Management and Budget in the 80s, he went to Wall Street and later became a TV host before President Trump tapped him in 2018 to head the National Economic Council.)

“This is the most fun I’ve ever had,” he says of his current gig. “I’m not building my resume, this isn’t a steppingstone — and look at me, I’m going to the Gridiron again in the same suit. Go figure!”