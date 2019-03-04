

Ana Navarro and Al Cardenas at their March 3 wedding in Miami. (Ciro Gutierrez for People en Español)

Stars from the political sphere and Tinseltown collided over the weekend when popular CNN strategist Ana Navarro tied the knot with Republican lobbyist Al Cardenas.

The two said “I do” during a March 3 waterfront ceremony at Indian Creek Country Club in Miami Beach. About 250 guests showed, Page Six reported, including D.C. heavyweights such as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.); ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez and CNN’s Jeff Zucker, Wolf Blitzer and Don Lemon; and Hollywood hotshots from Gloria Estefan to Eva Longoria. Navarro elaborated on her star-studded guest list in a post on Instagram, writing that she invited who she did “not because they are celebrities, or famous, but because they are close friends.”

The bride, 47, wore a Luis Escudero for Rene Ruiz Collection gown to wed her beau, who is 24 years her senior.

Navarro told People that after knowing one another for 25-plus years, the pair decided the timing was finally right and recently decided to give their relationship another shot. “Recently,” as in they-just-got-engaged-in-October recently. Why the rush? Navarro explained to People en Español that she wanted her father and mother, who is in “very frail health,” to be able to see their daughter get married, which required them to travel from Nicaragua. This marks the first marriage for Navarro, and the second for Cardenas.

According to Page Six, politics inevitably made its way into the duo’s celebration. The quip of the evening came from Lee Schrager, who slid a Trump one-liner into his best man speech. Poking fun at Navarro and Cardenas, who are both Republican “Never Trumpers,” Schrager jokingly said Ivanka Trump had texted him to ask why the couple hadn’t held their Florida nuptials at Mar-a-Lago.