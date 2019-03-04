

Stevie Wonder. (Josh Sisk for The Washington Post)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Stevie Wonder and his family dining at the newly opened Union District Oyster Bar and Lounge in Northeast Washington?

The “Isn’t She Lovely” crooner arrived about 5 p.m. Sunday with a dozen people in tow, including his wife of almost two years, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, who is from the area. Wonder and Bracy were in town, we’re told, to visit family.

The singer, who was a favorite guest of the Obama White House, is also good friends with the oyster bar’s co-owner, Russell Webster Jr. According to Webster, Wonder and Co. stayed until nearly 11 p.m., and the singer spent a good chunk of his time holding court for the myriad fans who approached his table in the second floor’s main dining room.

“Stevie will sit and take pictures all day long,” Webster added. “And he loves to talk.”