

Tamron Hall announced that she’s pregnant in a video featuring the viral kids’ song “Baby Shark.” (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Expecting . . . and married: Tamron Hall, formerly of the “Today” show, is having a baby — and her social media announcement of the happy news was kind of hilarious.

The longtime TV host posted an Instagram video Monday in which she danced to the viral kids’ song “Baby Shark,” holding a “Baby Shark” book in front of her, which she whisked away to reveal her baby bump before declaring that she was going to be a mommy shark soon. “My husband Steven and I are beyond excited!” she wrote in another post, in which she said she is 32 weeks along.

Um, wait . . . we didn’t know the 48-year-old was even married — People magazine reports that the dad-to-be is music exec Steven Greener. So it seems that double congrats are in order. Actually, make that triple congrats: Her Disney-produced syndicated daytime talk show “Tamron Hall” will debut Sept. 9, the company announced this week.