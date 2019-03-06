This story will be updated.

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced in a video posted online Wednesday that he had recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he said. “Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends — and with the help of your prayers, also — I plan to beat the low survival-rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to. Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years.”

Trebek, 78, noted that he shared his diagnosis publicly “in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent” with the show’s loyal fan base. He has hosted “Jeopardy!” since the daily syndicated version premiered on NBC in 1984.

“Keep the faith, and we’ll win,” Trebek concluded. “We’ll get it done.”