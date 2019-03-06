If you’re here for more trailers of HBO’s most popular show, we’re sorry. This is about “Shame of Thrones.”

We’re not totally sure whether President Trump is a big fan of the other show, but we do know that he used its ‘winter is coming’ tagline to announce the reimposition of penalties on Iran. “SANCTIONS ARE COMING,” Trump and the White House declared in November tweets and later used in posters.

Stephen Colbert trolled Trump’s “Game of Thrones”-inspired warning in his Tuesday opening, after Democratic lawmakers’ requests for documents from Trump’s sons, business associates and political confidants.

“They’re coming — 81 document requests in the expanding Trump probe,” a voice-over declared. As dragons soared over the snowy north in the clip, Trump is shown peering at the sky in that famous moment when he gazed at the solar eclipse without protective eye wear.

“A daring attack launched by House Dems,” the voice-over continued. “This spring, brace yourself: Subpoenas are coming. 'Shame of Thrones.’ The final season?”

The last “Game of Thrones” meme war went international. Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and a veteran of at least one flame war with Trump, released his own poster in response in November.

“I will stand against you,” the poster read in the familiar, harsh metallic typography used by the series, though Soleimani broke with normal meme guidelines by using a line that has no reference point.

Monday’s video also featured a few Easter eggs for fans. The White House was superimposed on the Red Keep, the current home base for the villainous Lannister clan. Another image featured Trump sitting on the Iron Throne, in a crown that looks like a hybrid of Joffrey Baratheon’s headgear and the Burger King crown.

This one has “MAGA” superimposed in red lettering, though. Make Westeros Great Again does not lend itself to a fluid acronym.

