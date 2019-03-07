

Meghan McCain and Bobby Berk. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Time; Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Khloe Kardashian vs. Jordyn Woods. Cardi B vs. Tomi Lahren. Donald Trump vs. . . . everyone. These days, if you’ve got beef, you don’t settle it in the streets. You take it to Twitter.

On Monday, “Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk aired his grievances against “The View’s” Meghan McCain, and a new Twitter feud was born.

Berk took offense to McCain’s questioning of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who is a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Monday’s episode of the daytime talk show. McCain and Inslee had discussed the Green New Deal, a manifesto of proposals aimed at combating climate change and stimulating the economy, backed by several Democrats.

Among the topics of contention was McCain’s assertion that the proposed plan would cost each American household $600,000, which Inslee refuted.

“Today, u @MeghanMcCain were everything wrong w/journalism,” Berk wrote in a tweet. “Presented w/the fact that u were quoting incorrect data abt the #GreenNewDeal u continued 2 say it. Why perpetuate the #fakenews problem we have in this country?”

McCain shot back that she doesn’t consider herself a journalist but rather a conservative political commentator, which gives her the freedom to align herself with certain viewpoints.

McCain’s defense didn’t sit well with the reality TV star, however. “Blatant lies are not a point of view honey,” he responded.

Hey Bobby -



1. I am NOT a journalist, it makes me sad and scared so many people confuse this. I am a conservative political commentator - I represent the most conservative point of view in the country, which is my job every day on The View.... https://t.co/2q1SKK9qO1 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 6, 2019

The two continued their spat over the next few days, eventually culminating with Berk saying he lost respect for McCain, who in turn vowed to no longer watch Berk’s show, which often strays into political territory.

While “Queer Eye” makes a point to include open conversations with their show subjects regarding divisive issues, the cast has made it clear which way they lean. Berk’s co-star Jonathan Van Ness frequently promotes liberal ideologies on his Twitter account.

