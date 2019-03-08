

YouTube channel Cosmonaut Variety Hour features video essays about major franchises, such as Marvel and Star Wars. (Tanya Sichynsky/The Washington Post)

The buzz around the sizable list of superhero movies coming to theaters this year has already started. Fans are ready to size up films such as “Captain Marvel,” not only against its comic book predecessor, but against the other films.

Anyone can have an opinion, but in YouTube’s comic commentary videos, your opinion is only as good as your evidence. The best reviews on YouTube are sharp without being pretentious, have a good command of humor, and feature enthusiasts willing to nerd out with you about their favorite superheroes and movies. These comic book experts and box office buffs won’t spare you their opinions about sequels, aren’t afraid to provide deep-dive analysis on which movies have the worst adaptations and push viewers to demand more from their favorite franchises.

Whether you’re deeply committed to reading the original comic book series or prefer the movies, these commentators help prep fans for the superhero movies releases in 2019.

Collider Videos

If you’re planning on seeing “Captain Marvel” this weekend, don’t worry, this review shouldn’t spoil it. Since 2007, Collider has been a source for followers of franchises such as Star Wars, and it also covers a variety of popular movies and television. What makes Collider unique from other channels is its live shows, which allow viewers to feel more like they’re eavesdropping on a conversation between fans. In this video, hosts Perri Nemiroff and Amy Dallen bring different levels of familiarity with the comic book series, and reflect on what “Captain Marvel” will mean for the franchise. Nemiroff and Dallen, both women, share how gender has shaped their perspective on the movie starring Brie Larson and rave about what comic book fans and movie lovers should expect.

The Cosmonaut Variety Hour

Marcus Turner, a 25-year-old University of Central Florida student, started “The Cosmonaut Variety Hour” in 2015 and is known for telling you why your favorite movie sucks. Cosmonaut’s strength is its lengthy -- but well argued -- video essays that cut between movie highlights and Turner’s signature snark to drive home his points. Before you head into theaters to see “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” you might want to check out his video on Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Here, he argues that nostalgia has made fans blind to the movies’ huge flaws.

This review may dampen your expectations for what’s next, but also challenge you not to settle for the same flaws. As JFK might’ve said if he, too, loved Spider-Man movies: Ask not what a Spider-Man movie can do for you, ask what you can do for a Spider-Man movie. The answer: critique it.

TheBinger

Before “Avengers: Endgame” brings the Thanos saga to an end, fans should check out this video from YouTube newcomer TheBinger, which churns out listicle-style videos highlighting the best and worst moments in popular television shows and movies. In it, fans can finally work through their praise of Thanos in a video arguing that he isn’t the greatest Marvel villain of all time. Instead of just ranting about Thanos, TheBinger lists the Marvel villains who are more powerful, adding some much needed perspective on whether he can be defeated. In a way, it helps fans keep hope alive that Thanos isn’t infallible and maybe he won’t successfully end the world in the next film. For example, the host points out how mediocre Thanos’s power is in comparison to the sword-wielding demon Sutur from “Thor: Rangarok.” As a bonus, comic book fans will get a refresher on Marvel villains we might see in future movies.

WhatCulture Comics

WhatCulture Comics shows how comic book culture and Hollywood diverge in their representation of characters. Superhero movies shape the perception of the character, but sometimes this inaccurately portrays DC or Marvel heroes on screen versus how they were written. While upcoming movies “The New Mutants” and “Dark Phoenix” may offer a fresh perspective on a much younger group of mutants, this video argues why characters such as Jean Grey should adhere to their origins as closely as possible. The videos push back against flat interpretations of characters such as Cyclops, and shares the compelling character arcs we didn’t see in theaters.

TC Does Comics

Superman fans, you’ve been warned. “Brightburn” is a departure from the character we’ve seen in the past, even in his darker renditions. According to TC Does Comics, the question is how different this movie will be. TC Does Comics gives viewers a play-by-play trailer reaction, but he also points out references the movie “rips off” from past Superman movies like “Man of Steel.” The video starts with TC donning a Batman T-shirt and sunglasses, wisecracking that the “super horror movie” trailer is so glaringly ripping off “Man of Steel” that he has to wear shades. Each scene from the trailer walks us through the references from “Man of Steel” and includes jokes or surprises during suspenseful or scary moments. He is known for being anti-bandwagon, but he still seems mostly excited about the new movie.