

Cal Ripken Jr. giving a tour of his estate before it hit the auction block last year. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The 25-acre Maryland spread that once belonged to Oriole great Cal Ripken Jr. is on the market . . . again. Less than a year after purchasing the Reisterstown property, former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones is selling it.

The current price is $3,995,000, which is more than the $3,465,000 Jones paid in May when he bought it at auction. Since then, Jones, once a marquee player for Baltimore, became a free agent and has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

So now will the storied home sell to yet another Oriole?

There are plenty of reasons to keep the streak going: In addition to the usual mansion amenities (landscaped grounds, two four-car garages and a pond) the property includes features that a only baseball player — or fan — would properly appreciate. Those include a regulation-size baseball diamond and a custom locker room re-created with details from Oriole Park at Camden Yards and the old Memorial Stadium. (Ripken installed the same shower heads used in the Memorial Stadium locker room because he liked the familiar sensation of the water pressure, he once told our colleague Roxanne Roberts.)