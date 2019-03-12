

Tucker Carlson speaks during a debate at Politicon in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, October 20, 2018. (Christian Monterrosa/ Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

A day after audio was released of Tucker Carlson making numerous misogynist remarks, Media Matters dropped a new video with clips of the Fox News host using racist and homophobic language to describe Iraqi people, African Americans, gays and immigrants while speaking on a radio program between 2006 and 2011, according to a report published Tuesday by the nonprofit.

The self-described conservative media watchdog published the audio from Carlson’s appearances on Tampa-based radio program “Bubba the Love Sponge Show,” just 25 hours after releasing similarly-damning transcriptions, in which he’s heard flippantly using sexist language to express his views on child rape, rape shield laws, underage marriage other sensitive topics.

It highlights about a dozen instances of Carlson using racist language on the “shock-jock” show, which he apparently called into for about an hour per week. In 2008, Carlson lamented that “everyone’s embarrassed to be a white man," before stating white men deserve credit for “creating civilization and stuff.”

In another instance, Carlson is heard saying Iraq is a “crappy place filled with a bunch of, you know, semi-literate primitive monkeys,” adding, "that’s why it wasn’t worth invading.” That follows a 2006 segment on the show where Carlson said he had “zero sympathy” for Iraqi people and their culture because they “don’t use toilet paper or forks.”

“They’re just so awful. Just awful," Carlson said.

A co-host on the show replies: “They’re animals, dude. They are."

In what appears to be commentary on when the United States should remove troops from Iraq, Carlson says, “The second we, I mean they, can just shut the f--- up and obey, is my view.”

“The second we leave, they’re going to be calling for us to return because they can’t govern themselves," he adds.

In March of 2006, Carlson spoke on his desire for a presidential candidate to blame the “lunatic Muslims who are behaving like animals." Said candidate would be “elected king” if they vowed to “kill as many of them as [they] can,” Carlson added.

Warning: The following audio contains explicit language.

Carlson also spoke crassly of immigrants and questioned Obama’s identity as a black man.

"How is he Black, for one thing? He has one white parent, one Black parent,” he said in 2006. Two years later, he added, “I don’t know how Black he is, but I’m sure he’s a good basketball player -- he says he is, anyway.”

In a separate posting, Media Matters published a conversation between Bubba the Love Sponge and Carlson from 2006, in which the host tells Carlson “I like you. I mean, I’m not trying to f-- out on you or nothing, but I like you. I like you.”

“Well I like you too, and I mean that,” Carlson replies. “You always say, ‘I mean that in a non-f-- way,’ but I actually mean it in a completely f----t way." Bubba the Love Sponge and a co-host each reply: “I wish I knew how to quit you, Tuck," apparently referencing the 2005 drama “Brokeback Mountain.”

Carlson opened his 8 p.m. show on Monday with a defiant, six-minute diatribe in which he took aim at what he called a digital mob, and he refused to apologize.

“The great american outrage machine is a remarkable thing,” he said, in front of title cards that read “THE MOB” and “CRACKDOWN ON DISSENT.”

“One day you’re having dinner with your family imagining everything is fine the next your phone is exploding with calls from reporters," Carlson said.

He said he believed his critics were motivated more by a lust for power than actual concerns. “But what if we stopped pretending for a minute? What if we acknowledged what’s actually going on? One side is deadly serious. They believe that politics is war. They’re not interested in abstractions or principles, rules or traditions,” he said. “They seek power. They plan to win it, whatever it takes.”

Then Carlson said that the network supported him.

“First, Fox News is behind us as they have been since the very first day,” he said. “Toughness is a rare quality in a TV network and we’re grateful for that. Second, we’ve always apologized when we’re wrong and we’ll continue to do that. But we will never bow to the mob, ever, no matter what.”

The audio released Sunday by Media Matters compiled more than a dozen instances of Carlson’s commentary on the show between 2006 and 2011, in which he’s heard describing women as “extremely primitive,” suggesting underage marriage is not as serious as forced child-rape and that he would “love” a scenario involving young girls experimenting sexually.

[Tucker Carlson unapologetic over ‘misogynistic’ comments on statutory rape, insults against women]

Those clips quickly went viral, and the backlash was swift as many condemned Carlson for his views.

In a statement Sunday, Carlson classified his comments on the radio show show as “naughty” and invited those who disagreed with them to appear on his television show.

“Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight live for an hour,” Carlson wrote in the statement. “If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why.”

Those who support Carlson decried the Sunday Media Matters report, calling it a “hit piece” meant to sully his name. In a Monday night tweet, Fox News’s Brit Hume noted that 8 p.m. segment was the most-watched show in cable news, writing, “doing well is the best revenge.”

Allyson Chiu contributed to this report.