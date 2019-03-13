

The Trumps are presented with a traditional gift of a bowl of shamrocks from Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, left, during a St. Patrick's Day event last year. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, enjoying an all-American burger at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown on Tuesday night?

The casually dressed politician dined at the restaurant with a group of about 10, a spy tells us. And while his meal might have been very American, his choice of watering hole has a connection to his home country: Martin’s is run by the Martin family, who hail from the Emerald Isle.

The taoiseach is in Washington for the White House’s annual shamrock ceremony on Thursday, in which he’ll present President Trump with a bowl of Ireland’s signature greenery ahead of St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday.