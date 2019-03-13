

Jane Mulkerrins, left, and Stormy Daniels at The Wing in Washington, D.C., on March 12, 2019. (The Wing) (SARA WIGHT/The Wing)

Stormy Daniels’s fan base has changed. While generally always pretty popular with the male species, now women are flooding her performances as well.

“They come in droves,” the adult-film star and director said. “Wearing matching shirts with my face on them."

Daniel’s Tuesday talk with journalist Jane Mulkerrins at The Wing, Georgetown’s all-female co-working and social space, was no exception. Alas, no Stormy Daniels T-shirts were spotted, but the fandom was real: Women packed the room so densely that it was hard to walk, let alone find a decent spot to stand.

Whether she likes it, Daniels has become one of the poster children for the liberal and feminist movements, although she’s not sure she qualifies for either role.

She doesn’t consider herself a feminist (“To me, it doesn’t matter what’s between your legs,” she told the audience) and she didn’t vote in the 2016 election, a decision she has come to regret due to her legal battle with President Trump.

But she welcomes the platform to share her truth — hence, the publication of her tell-all‚ “Full Disclosure,” in October. The decision to write the book came after Daniels was disappointed by the way the media covered her story, starting with her “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper, which she said was edited to cut out the important information in favor of salacious details.

“I sold myself out and didn’t get anything out of it,” she said. So she took matters into her own hands. “I wanted my daughter to get the full story one day.”

Starting with that NDA. Daniels insists the Trump administration broke their nondisclosure agreement long before she opened her mouth.

“To be quite honest, I’ve slept with a lot of famous people, and if I was going to leak a story it would have been about one of the hot ones,” Daniels told Mulkerrins.

Daniels also addressed the impact her career choice had in how the Trump scandal unfolded. “If I was a kindergarten teacher, the headlines wouldn’t be ‘Kindergarten teacher Stormy Daniels,’” she joked. But “seeing a porn star on the news opens up the conversation.”

Among the audience members Tuesday night were a group of sex workers and allies, who echoed Daniels’s sentiment.

“The way the media is portraying it [sex work] is what’s making it more difficult to understand, because of the political aspect with Trump,” said Giselle Marie, founder of the #NYCStripperStrike movement.

“It’s important to have strippers in the room,” a positive lifestyle curator‚ who goes by SX Noir, added. “You get a more nuanced conversation.”

So will Daniels use her newfound status as a champion for women to run for office herself?

“It’s a way dirtier job than the one I have now,” she said, shutting down the idea. “And a lot less fun.”