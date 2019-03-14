

Patrick Dempsey at VH1's 2013 Do Something Awards in California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Patrick Dempsey, best known as Dr. McDreamy from ABC’s medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” making the rounds in Washington on Wednesday?

The casually dressed actor (jeans and nattily knotted scarf) was spotted strolling through the Capitol building with his teenage daughter, on what looked like a typical tourist’s circuit. The pair was also seen on a tour of Georgetown’s campus, where some recognized the potential Hoya dad.

“SORRY FAN GIRLING!!!” one student wrote. “Patrick Dempsey aka Derek Shepherd aka my love was just on campus touring @Georgetown !!”

No word on whether he made a pit stop at Georgetown hospital to perform a few brain surgeries.