

Rosario Dawson confirmed that she and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) are in a relationship. (Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Forevermark Diamonds)

Rosario Dawson and 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) are TMZ official. The actress herself confirmed that the pair are in a relationship when she was approached by a cameraman for the gossip news outlet at Reagan National Airport in Washington on Thursday.

But first, a softball question: Dawson, who starred in Netflix’s “Luke Cage” series, was asked if she thought Booker would make a good president.

“Yeah,” she answered while huffing through the terminal in a black beanie. “He’s an amazing human being.” She then showed off the “We Rise” Booker 2020 sticker attached to her cross-body purse.

Then: Are the rumors true? Are the pair in a relationship?

“Yes, very much so,” Dawson answered with little hesitation and (might we add) a ginormous smile on her face.

“So far, so wonderful,” added the actress. “He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can.” Dawson and her teenage daughter are based in Los Angeles, but the offices for her voter-registration nonprofit group, Voto Latino, are in the District. Booker, of course, is grounded in the District and New Jersey.

Rumors about the actress and the senator began to fly in January. Dawson, 39, and Booker, 49, were spotted together taking in the Broadway play “Dear Evan Hansen” with Dawson’s daughter and Booker’s niece. During a February appearance on “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Booker confirmed that he had a “boo” but did not mention this new significant other by name. One of the show’s co-hosts, Angela Yee, said that Booker’s girlfriend would make a great first lady. Turns out it was Dawson all along.

So are wedding bells in their future? If elected, Booker would be one of only a handful of single men to become president. Dawson, though, played it cool.

“I have no idea,” she said, referring to whether the couple would get married. “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.”