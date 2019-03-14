

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is capitalizing on this viral moment. (Pool photo by Doug Mills/Reuters) (Pool New/Reuters)

What goes with that “Plank Like RBG” yoga tank and a “reclaiming my time” Maxine Waters mug? How about a tote bag featuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her meme-famous State of the Union clap?

The California Democrat’s campaign store now offers a bag and a T-shirt bearing the image of Pelosi doing that smirk-and-applaud thing that haters of President Trump went nuts over when the image came out during the president’s address to Congress. “The Patron Saint of Shade,” the merch reads.

Pelosi is clearly leaning in to her status as a much-Instagrammed resistance heroine. “The Meme Queen is at it again and making herstory!” is the description for the tote ($25) and the shirt ($22). Other offerings in her shop include shirts, totes, baby onesies, pins, notebooks and mugs featuring a drawing of Pelosi in her now-iconic rust-toned high-collar coat and shades — a look she famously wore when leaving a White House visit with Trump in which she clearly had the upper hand. “DOWN WITH NDP,” the items read, using Pelosi’s initials to riff on a Naughty by Nature song (if you have to ask, it’s probably not your lewk).

Other items quote the phrase she used to clap back at Trump last year when he referred to the intraparty fight she was in to secure her speaker’s gavel: “Please don’t characterize the strength that I bring.” There are also less-political wares, including a pillow that says “Nancy Pillowsi.”

Of course, there are already plenty of goods like this all over Etsy, but there’s a difference — the proceeds for the official Pelosi merch go to her campaign coffers.