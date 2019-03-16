Bill Maher on Friday implored Democrats to “grow a pair” and embrace opportunities to appear on Fox News — marking yet another plea from the comedian for liberals to avoid an “echo chamber” and confront ideologies that differ from their own.

In his “New Rules” segment, Maher bemoaned what he called a “terrible decision” by the Democratic National Committee earlier this month to exclude Fox News from televising its candidate debates ahead of the 2020 presidential election. DNC Chairman Tom Perez told The Post that choice was spurred by a New Yorker magazine story, which suggested the news network had become a “propaganda” vehicle for the Trump administration.

“Okay, so why not go on Fox News and tell them that?” Maher asked, prompting thunderous applause from spectators.

“You want to play in the big leagues but refuse to ever play an away game? You don’t like the questions that Fox News might ask, so you’re deciding to not take any questions at all? How very Trump of you,” he added.

Maher has repeatedly accused present-day liberals of being too quick to run from a fight when they “should be throwing punches.” He highlighted the plethora of Republican legislators and pundits who have appeared on his show over the years, “despite knowing that the only people in the crowd cheering them on are the three campaign aides they brought with them.”

“The audience is against them and they don’t care, because it’s an opportunity to expose people to your side of the story,” Maher said. He applauded Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif), who has made numerous appearances on Fox News, and invoked 2017 data that shows 19 percent of voters — encompassing both sides of the aisle — relied on the network as their primary source for news.

“I don’t go on [Fox News] because I accept the views of theirs hosts, but because I respect that some of their viewers are open-minded,” Swalwell wrote in a March 6 tweet.

Maher said he wishes other Democrats would adopt that mentality.

“You have to get inside the bubble. You call yourself the resistance? Then fight behind enemy lines, that’s what the resistance does,” Maher said. “That’s the difference between blowing up a tank and tweeting about it.”

Maher has echoed these sentiments in past shows. In a February interview, Maher asked Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif) if he’s ever been invited to go on Fox News, to which the legislator responded “yes” and that he goes on “from time to time.”

“You should go, that’s who needs to hear your message,” Maher said, stressing that Fox viewers need to be exposed to his argument, even though it’s unlikely they’ll agree.

“You gotta get in the bubble, man,” Maher added. “This bubble’s already sown up.”

