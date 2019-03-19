

Minnie Driver attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Feb. 24. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Hey, isn’t that . . . actress Minnie Driver, refueling at the Georgetown Starbucks on Tuesday?

The “Speechless” star was with a female pal, according to a spy, wearing a long coat and grasping two cups of joe. No word on what brought the actress to town.

She tweeted on Tuesday night about possibly going unrecognized in Washington — or maybe it’s just that the Beltway types she encountered were too cool for selfie-seeking with the British-born Hollywood import? “I am having a drink ALONE in a bar in Washington,” she wrote. “I am feeling very French. Being stared at somewhat, but not sure if I’m being recognised as a person of interest or as a hooker. I’m quite sure you appreciate the updates.”