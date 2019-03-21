

Chance the Rapper holds a press conference endorsing Toni Preckwinkle for Mayor of Chicago at City Hall on March 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Chance the Rapper is taking a break from talking about things he admittedly doesn’t know much about (see his hilarious tweets Wednesday ruminating about science, dinosaurs and the age of Earth) to focus on a subject dear to his heart: his hometown of Chicago.

The Windy City native on Thursday announced he was throwing his support behind the mayoral campaign of Cook County Board of Commissioners President Toni Preckwinkle, after his first-choice candidate, the Austin neighborhood’s Chamber of Commerce Director Amara Enyia, came up short in a runoff race. At a news conference at City Hall, Chance noted that Preckwinkle backs getting concessions from developers to be used for the local community. She is “redistributing that wealth and that funding to things that actually equip young black folks to accomplish what they need to and survive in this city,” he said, per the Chicago Tribune.

The new endorsement means an end to a potential source of family tension. Chance’s father, Ken Bennett, a former aide to both Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and President Barack Obama, was already on Team Preckwinkle and serves as her campaign chairman.

But the rap star’s endorsement is in name only. Although he cut a large check to Enyia’s failed bid, he said he isn’t going to repeat the gesture of largesse. “I don’t have any more money for Chicago politics,” he said.