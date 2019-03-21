

Ariana Grande is turning her tour into a voter-registration drive. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Pop star Ariana Grande is known as a tastemaker. Wearable cat ears? Sure. Pete Davidson as a romantic partner? Why not. But the latest thing she’s trying to make popular might be good for democracy.

The “thank u, next” singer is turning her ongoing “Sweetener” tour into a voter-registration drive, partnering with the nonprofit organization HeadCount to get concertgoers to complete the paperwork that makes them eligible to cast ballots in the 2020 presidential race. The campaign, dubbed #thankunextgen (get it?), is already claiming success. “I see it. I like it. I VOTED. I got it,” read a sign at the organization’s booth, per a pic posted to Twitter. (That’s a play on Grande’s hit “7 Rings,” for the uninitiated.)

sneak peak of tonight’s #thankunextgen setup. come find us on the 4th floor loge near section 16 for the boston stop of #arianagrande’s #sweetenerworldtour



and if you’re at home text ARIANA to 40649 to #registertovote + more pic.twitter.com/vj3fXj6dnj — HeadCount (@HeadCountOrg) March 20, 2019

Grande has a history of mixing her danceable pop hits with activism. She performed in 2017′s Concert for Charlottesville benefiting the victims injured while protesting the white nationalist rally there; participated in the 2018 March for Life promoting gun-control legislation; and raised millions for the victims of an Islamic State-linked suicide bombing outside a concert of hers in Manchester, England.

And her “thank u, next” music video included what many saw as a dig at President Trump and his immigration policies. In the video, she is shown dressed like Reese Witherspoon’s perky law-school fashionista character in the “Legally Blonde” movies. And plenty of viewers saw extra meaning in the title of the textbook she was reading: “Immigration and Refugee Law and Policy.”