

Bette Midler performs onstage during the Oscars on Feb. 24. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

More divas have been added to the roster of Ryan Murphy’s new dark comedy “The Politician.” The super-producer announced Saturday that Bette Midler and Judith Light are joining the series’ all-star cast, which already includes Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow, Oscar winner Jessica Lange and stars Tony winner Ben Platt.

In an incredibly timely scenario, the show follows Platt’s character Payton, a wealthy son of Santa Barbara who dreams of one day becoming president — but first he has to tackle his high school’s election for student body president. According to the show’s official logline, “Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.” The series is set to premiere on Netflix on Sept. 27.

Nestled among her many missives about President Trump and the Mueller report, Midler shared the news on social media after Murphy announced the casting update at a PaleyFest panel on Saturday.

“Great writing, great fun and great insight! See you on TV!!” Midler tweeted. Early reports about the show had pegged fellow diva Barbra Streisand as being in talks to join but her name hasn’t come up since.

According to early reporting by industry watcher Deadline, Platt will be performing musical numbers throughout the series. No word if the rest of the cast gets in on the fun — but come on, it’s Bette Midler, people.