

James Kennedy, left, and Brandi Cyrus. (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wheels; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Hey isn’t that . . . reality TV star James Kennedy and Brandi Cyrus, big sis to Miley and daughter to Billy Ray, popping up all over town?

The “Vanderpump Rules” bad boy was one of the top acts at D.C.'s Irish-themed Shamrock Fest at RFK Stadium over the weekend, DJ-ing alongside Cyrus.

The duo was spotted out and about at island-themed restaurant and Instagram hot spot Coconut Club, near Union Market, where they posed for photos with fans. Kennedy also ventured out to DuPont club Decades for some late-night antics. It’s unclear whether Cyrus tagged along.

Biggest news story of the weekend in DC: DJ James Kennedy played sets at RFK Stadium for Shamrock Fest with Miley Cyrus's sister (I think), stayed at The Wharf, and went out to @CoconutClubDC afterwards. Cc @SamBobLev @CameronRohde pic.twitter.com/2LwQ32Tz42 — Barred in DC (@barredindc) March 24, 2019

Based on Kennedy’s Instagram story, he appeared to have stayed at the Intercontinental at the Wharf during his visit to the nation’s capital.