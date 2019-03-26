

Former congressman Aaron Schock (R-Ill.) speaks to reporters after reaching a deal earlier this month with prosecutors to dismiss his felony corruption case. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Hey, isn’t that... former congressman Aaron Schock — famous for his toned abs (see the cover of Men’s Health mag for the evidence), his “Downton Abbey”-styled Capitol Hill office, and for facing corruption charges — on the House floor on Tuesday?

The Illinois Republican (in a trimly tailored suit, natch, and a stubbly beard) was seen seated in an aisle seat and chatting up fellow GOP gym rat Rep. Markwayne Mullin (Okla.).

Earlier this month, Schock reached a deal with federal prosecutors that dropped criminal charges against him of misspending campaign and government money for his personal benefit.

So could Schock’s exercise of the floor privileges given to former members mean he’s looking to get back in the game? He said in a CBS interview that he’s looking for opportunities in the private sector, but when it came to public office, “I don’t think I’ll ever say never.”