Warning: This post contains a lot of spoilers for the movie “Us.”

“Us,” Jordan Peele’s highly-anticipated horror film about a family terrorized by their doppelgängers, opened to the tune of $70 million at the box office this weekend. As with his directorial debut, “Get Out,” Peele and his very intentional symbolism has left us with a lot of questions — and some slight trepidation when it comes to mirrors, rabbits and the number 11.

Some of those lingering questions could be the natural outcome of Peele choosing to not reveal the entire ecosystem of the “Us” world.

“I have the entire mythology of this world because the audience can tell if you don’t,” Peele told Polygon. “The choice becomes how much of that mythology do you reveal. The line that I’m exploring in this movie is a very difficult line."

He added: “I’m trying to serve whatever your appetite is, but ultimately I’m trying to give enough context to be able to discuss and hypothesize about more. When it’s all wrapped up neatly and perfectly, it alleviates the fear. I don’t want to do it.”

So let’s discuss and hypothesize more. Below we attempt to unpack “Us” for those of us who have watched it. (One last warning about spoilers!)

Does adult-Adelaide know her true identity throughout the movie?

This is a huge source of debate. The more sinister reading is that she knew who she was all along — a theory somewhat supported by her reluctance to go back to Santa Cruz. It could also explain why, unlike the other members of her family, Adelaide (Lupita Nyong’o) seems relatively unsurprised when the tethered family shows up at their vacation home. Some could interpret smaller clues — at the beach, she tells Kitty (Elisabeth Moss) that she has trouble making conversation — as evidence that Adelaide knew what was up.

The other line of thought argues that Adelaide repressed her memories of being Red, the child who grew up underground, and, after lots of therapy and dance lessons, she learned to speak and socialize with others.

And does Red know her true identity?

Red does a masterfully creepy job of conveying the horror that is life in an underground tunnel, where health care is lacking, raw rabbit is all that’s on the menu and individual agency is altogether absent. By the end of the movie, we know that Red is actually the original child Adelaide, who had been kidnapped and handcuffed to a bedpost.

Some viewers might think that she was acutely aware that her life had been stolen from her, and that the bloody revolt she led was fueled by that conscious knowledge.

But one theory holds that the trauma of her kidnapping and living in a hellish environment erased Red’s conscious knowledge of her true origins (although she had a conviction that she, along with the rest of the tethered, deserved to live above ground). Nyong’o modeled Red’s voice after spasmodic dysphonia, a speaking condition that can be caused by emotional trauma.

Can we talk about sustaining life underground for a moment?

How can these human forms live without any sunlight (vitamin D deficiency, anyone?). Are we to believe their only food is a steady diet of raw rabbit? Why not cook the rabbit, since Pluto (Evan Alex) clearly has access to fire since he burned half of his face? How do the rabbits live? What is the agriculture situation underground? While this all sounds like hell, which maybe is the point, how many generations can people live in such conditions before disease does away with them? And where are they getting all of these clothes? Scissors? Many logistical questions!



Jason Wilson (Evan Alex) and his doppelgänger Pluto (Evan Alex) in "Us." (Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures)

Can someone unpack this government experiment?

In the last act of the movie, Red quickly explains that a government experiment gone wrong is why there are a bunch of shadow-selves lurking about underground. In an effort to control the populace, the government created a class of tethered individuals, but it abandoned the project upon realizing that two bodies had to share one soul.

Given the wretched experience Red had living underground, we’re led to believe that it had been a long, long time since any attention was paid to the tethered, but who knows when the project began. The news coverage and mass confusion after the tethered made their attacks showed that the powers-that-be were unaware of who these invaders were. Maybe this was some sort of top-secret, CIA experiment that other agencies knew nothing about? Government bureaucracy strikes again!

It appears that at some point, the tethered were no longer clones generated by the government’s direct intervention but rather the descendants of clones, with each new wave of babies born underground automatically shadowing an aboveground counterpart.

Why can people control their shadows’ movements but only during select moments?

We spotted at least two times during the movie when members of Adelaide’s family control their tethered’s movements. The most prominent scene finds Jason coaxing Pluto into a blazing fire with carefully coordinated steps. In another scene, Gabe (Winston Duke) seems to realize that hitting his head on the boat will also inflict pain onto Abraham (a realization he annoyingly never uses to his advantage again). Some fans posit that Jason has some uncanny abilities, or at the very least, keener insight into realizing the connection between his own self and his tethered half, Pluto (Jason is the Wilson who, after all, accurately identified the doppelgängers as “us.”)

What’s going on with Adelaide’s parents, specifically her dad?

All is not well with little Adelaide’s parents. Her dad (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) appears to have a drinking problem, and their relationship worsens after their daughter goes missing (perhaps that exacerbated existing tensions). But into adulthood, we don’t hear about her father again, just that the mother (Rayne Thomas) had recently died and the Santa Cruz vacation home had belonged to her.

Why are they wielding scissors?

As Peele told Entertainment Weekly, scissors hold an iconic place in the horror genre, showing up in movies such as “The Dead Zone.” In “Us,” scissors are a solid gold representation of the duality at the heart of Peele’s film: The tools can cause severe bodily harm about as easily as they can help you cut out a string of hand-holding paper dolls.

Peele told the magazine, “They’re a whole made up of two parts. But also they lie in this territory between the mundane and the absolutely terrifying.”

Why all the rabbits?

Peele has said he finds rabbits creepy. So, there’s that.

"Rabbits... they have the brain like a sociopath." @JordanPeele explains how nature's cuddly creatures are the most terrifying animals around. #UsMovie pic.twitter.com/94FYwPRjvF — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 21, 2019

The rabbits, particularly the caged ones Peele focuses on so intently in the film’s opening, allude to experimentation. And on a practical note, it’s significant that the underground is overrun with the creatures, which are known for breeding and could serve as a perpetual, if unfortunate, food supply.

And there’s also a connection to rabbit holes — from the ill-fated journey Adelaide embarks on when she wanders away from the Boardwalk to the numerous rabbit holes we’ve gone down since seeing Peele’s film.

What’s the significance of Jeremiah 11:11?

In Santa Cruz, the young Adelaide walks by a homeless man holding a sign that says “Jeremiah 11:11.” In the King James version, the Old Testament verse reads: “Therefore thus saith the Lord, Behold, I will bring evil upon them, which they shall not be able to escape; and though they shall cry unto me, I will not hearken unto them.”

As Alissa Wilkinson of Vox notes, the broader context of this Bible verse is that the people have forgotten the covenant their forefathers made with God, and the inequities they suffered as slaves in Egypt, as they plot against the prophet Jeremiah and his message. “The nation has forgotten God and its history, and God has decided to give it over to destruction,” Wilkinson writes.

So how does this apply to “Us?” One interpretation: We can implore a higher power for help, but when the evil visited upon mankind is the direct result of our own actions — including by forgetting our history — God will not deliver mercy. Basically, this is a chickens-coming-home-to-roost situation; in “Us,” the tethered were abandoned and forgotten by the more powerful, and their eventual bloody rebellion is just the inevitable consequence of that.

We also see the chapter and verse pop up on the analog clock, “11:11,” the night of the Wilson family’s reckoning.

What was Hands Across America?

In the beginning of the film, young Adelaide watches a commercial for “Hands Across America,” a 1986 charity campaign that sought to have Americans form a human chain across the U.S. while raising money to combat poverty and homelessness.

“It had all the save-the-world ambitions of the ‘USA For Africa’ campaign and an era-defining celebrity cast (Michael Jackson, Michael J. Fox, Walter Payton, Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Seger, Brooke Shields, Tony Bennett, the cast of “Knots Landing”), all wrapped in a kind of heart-on-sleeve patriotism that had seized the culture since the triumphs of the Soviet-free 1984 Olympics,” The Post’s Amy Argetsinger wrote while marking the event’s 30th anniversary in 2016.

But the campaign saw, by most accounts, underwhelming success. Not all of the estimated 5 million Americans that joined the human chain donated money — and the money that was raised was eaten up by the event’s rising costs. Ultimately, only about $15 million went to charity — well below the target of $50 million. The leader of one homeless advocacy group told the New York Times that organizers had “spent too much to raise too little and promoted a national extravaganza empty of content.''

As many a thinkpiece has noted, “Us” draws a parallel between the over-promise of “Hands Across America” and society’s tendency to ignore inequality — even when it’s right underneath our privileged noses.

And as Peele told NPR, “Hands Across America” lends itself well to the director’s interest in subverting the illusion of perfection. “When you have something idyllic and beautiful and sort of perfect, that’s where true horror lies,” he said. “In this movie, it’s . . . to present the shiny, happy ‘Hands Across America’ version of our culture with the promise of darkness underneath.”

What do the tethered represent?

This is probably the most layered question of the bunch.

The most basic interpretation is that the tethered are a forgotten people, left to live underground — literally beneath their more privileged counterparts. The privilege imbalance is one of the first things Red references when she confronts Adelaide, noting that Adelaide got “warm and tasty” food while she was forced to eat raw rabbit.

The tethered also quite literally represent US — both the United States and its inhabitants. Peele told NPR that film showcases “the duality of this country and our beliefs and our demons.” That covers a lot of ground — from the poverty at the root of “Hands Across America” to the country’s dark history of racial inequality.

“Us” does not include as much overt racial commentary as Peele’s previous effort, but race is clearly still part of the story. Peele’s decision to center a horror film around a black family — and make a black woman the heroine — is a subversive one, given that the genre typically highlights white characters.

Duke, in a recent interview with The Post’s Helena Andrews-Dyer, put it this way: “Anything that has to do with black people in a racially charged world is about race because our skin is politicized, right? And our experience is deeply defined by seeing the world through the experiences of our skin, right? So black people on vacation already is about race.”

