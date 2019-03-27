

Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Laszlo (Matt Berry) in the FX series "What We Do in the Shadows." (Byron Cohen/FX)

The cult film “What We Do in the Shadows” was born out of New Zealanders Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s above-average knowledge of vampire lore, as well as the latter’s desire to further explore mockumentary filmmaking. They had performed as a comedy duo several times before, so writing, directing and starring in a feature as vampires dealing with the mundane aspects of modern life would simply be another adventure to embark on together.

Along with actor Jonathan Brugh, the eccentric buddies adopted vaguely European accents, filmed the squabbles of undead roommates and screened the final product at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. They expected one of two extreme results, Clement said: That absolutely nothing would happen or that the low-budget movie would be a massive hit.

The actual response was in between.

“It still surprises me when people tell me they know the movie, just because of the nature that we were filming in a shed in Wellington,” Clement said, noting that it picked up its cult following over time.

[Review: ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ finds a little life left in the mockumentary format]

But the next iteration of the wacky passion project might soon attract mainstream eyes. Clement has developed “What We Do in the Shadows,” which itself was based on a 2005 short film, into an FX series premiering Wednesday, with Waititi and showrunner Paul Simms joining him as executive producers. Clement and Waititi opted to stay behind the camera this time, and the television show introduces a new trio of bloodsuckers who live on Staten Island.

These vampire protagonists — Nandor (Kayvan Novak), an Ottoman warrior; Laszlo (Matt Berry), a British pretty boy; and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), a seductress who dates Laszlo — arrived in the New York City borough with the intent of dominating the New World. And yet, hundreds of years later, they remain exactly where the boat dropped them off.

Simms attributed this to the characters being too lazy to venture any farther, while Waititi said the out-of-touch creatures stayed in the place they figured was “the most happening.” (The show was actually shot in Toronto.)

“I hope I’m not insulting the fine island of Staten, but you know, we just found it funny for it to be set somewhere like Staten Island, and not in Manhattan,” Waititi said. “Staten Island seemed more like New Zealand.”



"What We Do in the Shadows" executive producers Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. (Russ Martin/FX)

Like the Wellington vampires, the Staten Island trio are followed around by a camera crew as they go about their daily lives. They live in a mansion with Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor’s “familiar,” or a human servant of sorts, as well as Colin (Mark Proksch), an energy vampire who wears people down by simply talking to them. Colin’s species, unique to the television show, was inspired by boring party attendees: “It’s only a small jump to imagine that they actually absorb that energy,” Clement said.

[‘Catastrophe,’ peak TV’s finest love story, drifts away as beautifully as it barged in]

The show often finds humor in those normal, relatable instances. In one episode, Colin works in a dimly lit office and mentally drains his colleagues as he yaps on and on. In another, the vampires head to a club in Manhattan owned by a leather-wearing vampire they find somewhat intimidating, only to learn that he’s incredibly corny. Nandor and Guillermo even go shopping for crepe paper streamers in the pilot, though the vampire insists on pronouncing the material “creepy.”



Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) purchase crepe paper streamers in "What We Do in the Shadows." (John P. Johnson/FX)

Clement’s vision for “What We Do in the Shadows” required a strict adherence to two sets of rules, according to Simms, the first of which applies to documentary filmmaking. While regular shows might close up on an actor’s face to convey emotion, the cameras here keep their distance.

“If you start veering away from those rules, it doesn’t feel like a documentary,” Simms said. “In this case, you’d lose a lot of what makes it funny: these supernatural characters being treated in a mundane way. . . . It’s the fantastical world of vampires, but 20 percent more real.”

“What We Do in the Shadows,” he continued, addresses the questions most “serious vampire” stories seem to skip over: How do they pay rent? Did they have a house inspection? How do they travel, if they can’t go outdoors during the daytime?

Which brings us to the second set, regarding the established rules by which vampires live. Their nighttime existence meant that the cast and crew essentially became nocturnal, as well. Clement recalled starting shoots at 5 p.m. and often going until 7 a.m. Simms remembered the one time someone pitched a joke about the characters eating leeches as a snack, which Clement quickly vetoed because the creatures cannot eat flesh without becoming ill.

“They have to drink the blood from the leeches, they can’t eat the solid body,” Clement explained before listing a few other characteristics, such as not being able to enter a building without being invited inside. “My bible of the vampire rules is just made out of my favorite vampire movies and stories. . . . If it was in a movie in the ’70s or ’80s, it’s probably a rule in our show.”

[‘Shrill’ and ‘Turn Up Charlie’ are passably cool TV shows that try too hard to be passably cool TV shows]

Thanks to Clement and Waititi’s creative touch, the television series retains the charm of the original film. Both decided against starring in the show because, according to Waititi, “you don’t want to repeat yourself all the time.” They’ve had a lot on their plates recently, moving onto high-profile gigs such as “Thor: Ragnarok,” which Waititi directed for Marvel. Plus, playing the vampires requires shaving and putting makeup on: “My skin gets sensitive and that annoys me,” he said. "I don’t like to get annoyed on set.”

Simms said FX was a good fit for the quirky show, and that executives relayed the same message they had back when he was helping Donald Glover develop “Atlanta”: Figure out what you think would make a network most nervous about the show, and go further in that direction. With “Atlanta,” that meant not shying away from weird and surreal elements. With “What We Do in the Shadows,” that means not shying away from the gory fact that vampires murder people and drink their blood.

But that doesn’t mean the show sacrifices any jokes.

“It might be the only TV show I’ve worked on that didn’t start with, ‘What do people like right now? What’s hot right now?’″ Simms said. “We don’t have any big social points we’re trying to make, although we might accidentally make some. We’re not trying to win Emmys by making people cry. It’s just about laughs and silliness.”

Read more:

Alan Cumming can probably guess what you know him from

Netflix applauded itself for airing ‘One Day at a Time.’ So why is it being canceled?

With Luke Perry’s death, the wayward ‘Riverdale’ loses its moral compass