

A "Fox & Friends" chyron said "Trump Cuts U.S. Aid to 3 Mexican Countries."

“We want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show,” Ed Henry, host of “Fox & Friends,” said Sunday. “We had an inaccurate graphic on screen while talking about this very story. We just want to be clear, the funding is being cut off to the three Central American countries. We apologize for the error.”

But before the apology came the tweet, the disbelief, the jokes and the reflection. And before all that, there was the chyron.

On Sunday, “Fox & Friends” quickly jumped to news of the president’s plans to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to three Central American countries over the flow of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump has already warned of closing the border.

As Henry talked about the president “going full-court press on Mexico” and co-host Pete Hegseth spoke of “cutting payments, aid payments, to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras,” a chyron — the caption superimposed over the video — characterized it slightly differently. It referred to them as “3 Mexican Countries.”

The tweet

The chyron was soon shared by a Twitter account that looks to publicize “awkward images, clumsy captions, flawed headlines, & memorable moments as seen on the Fox networks & ‘Fox presidency.’”

The Disbelief

This is an actual banner from "Fox & Friends Weekend." 6:03am today. I double checked because I didn't believe it at first. Hat tip @BadFoxGraphics pic.twitter.com/tTNH0Y7a25 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 31, 2019

The (bipartisan) jokes

Are you saying all Latin American countries look alike? pic.twitter.com/Zx8w5c0vTD — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 31, 2019

We love Mexico....even the hateful at times @FoxNews loves Mexico! We love Mexico so much, All countries are Mexican....but remember we are not rapist, We are people with Pride, worth ethic, We are immigrants from all over that moves America forward, We are Mexicans....💪👍🏻👊✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/oDhxm1KSsN — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 31, 2019

Fox chyron intern is a bit hung over this morning. https://t.co/bpxAq2AkRf — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) March 31, 2019

The reflection

Worth keeping in mind that this isn’t just an absurd/hilarious mistake, but also fits pretty seamlessly into how many on Fox view, talk about and cover Latin American countries https://t.co/IMEG7Ncemi — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) March 31, 2019

This is actually a good reflection of the president’s decision to lump El Salvador in with Guatemala and Honduras in decision to “cut off” aid, ignoring fact that emigration from El Salvador has plunged, in part because USAID programs there have helped reduce homicide rate https://t.co/Lidjepl377 — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) March 31, 2019

According to The Post’s Mary Beth Sheridan and Kevin Sieff, “Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala are among the poorest countries in the hemisphere, and among the most violent in the world.”

The report also said, “Trump’s action was the culmination of a months-long battle in the U.S. government over the aid program, which grew substantially under the Obama administration and was intended to address the root causes of migration — violence, a lack of jobs and poverty.”

Later in the show, Henry would apologize for the chyron, saying that “it never should have happened.”

