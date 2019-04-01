

The elephant and Eva Green in "Dumbo," which needed the safety net of the overseas box office. (Disney/AP)

Little can stop Disney from repurposing, reimagining and remonetizing its wealthy animation vault for live-action, CGI-heavy adaptations. But doing too little business too often could certainly slow down the assembly line.

Which is why the soft opening for Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” should cause Disney’s bean-counters to pause. Even Scrooge McDuck notices when the gold coins are not clanging methodically along the way they should.

“Dumbo” grossed $45 million in its domestic debut over the weekend, according to studio estimates — well below industry projections of surpassing $50 million.

That number registers as all the more humbling when stacked up against other recent animation-to-live-action adaptations. “Dumbo” is the smallest North American opening among these, well below such other hits as 2015’s “Cinderella” ($67.9 million debut), 2014’s “Maleficent” ($69.4 million), 2016’s “The Jungle Book” ($103.3 million) — which all bow before the monster opening of 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast” ($174.8 million). (And it bears noting: The 2016 remake “Pete’s Dragon,” which had a $21.5 million domestic debut, was a smaller picture than those Disney animated-classic remakes, with a $65 million production budget.)

The new “Dumbo” did gross $71 million overseas, but a debut in China south of $11 million stands out as another disappointment for such a major market.

“Dumbo” was not helped by the mixed reviews, either, scoring a 49 percent “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes and an average score of 51 on Metacritic.

So what does this mean going forward?

Well, Burton surely has a longer leash than most filmmakers at Disney, especially given his hits there, such as his 2010 “Alice in Wonderland” remake, which grossed $1 billion on a $200 million production budget. (Burton did not direct the underperforming 2016 sequel.) So his long-term stock at the Mouse House should not dip precipitously.

Any disappointment is ameliorated, too, because the 1941 “Dumbo” cartoon, for all its classic status, is viewed as having less of a pull among young filmgoers than more modern animated characters.

[The original ‘Dumbo’ was decried as racist. Here’s how Tim Burton’s version addresses that.]

Plus, Burton’s “Dumbo” must be viewed within the larger factory line on these remakes.

Disney’s 10 “live-action reimaginings” have grossed a total of nearly $6 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

And the Magic Kingdom’s larger picture for 2019 is that “Dumbo” is not the main tentpole with a summer of big, highly anticipated adaptations on the horizon. Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin” — with the blue-tinted Will Smith inheriting the Robin Williams role as Genie — opens May 24, and Jon Favreau’s “The Lion King” is set to debut July 19.

Both of those films have received much social-media attention for their trailers, and both should ride the massive popularity of the animated originals: 1992′s “Aladdin” grossed more than a half-billion dollars worldwide, before adjusting for inflation, and 1994’s beloved “The Lion King” grossed nearly a billion dollars.

Favreau, who guided the “Jungle Book” remake to nearly $1 billion in worldwide gross, would especially seem to be shouldering weighty hopes. His remake of the beloved “Lion King” will be expected to at least rival the “Beauty and the Beast” remake, which grossed $1.27 billion worldwide.

If “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” score big, then “Dumbo’s” humble numbers will be more of a blip as the animation vault continues to mint millions with each opening weekend.