

Fania Oz-Salzberger, left, and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Amos Oz's memorial at Temple Sinai in Washington on March 31. (Judy Licht Photography)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, attending a memorial service on Sunday afternoon at Temple Sinai in Washington for the Israeli author and peace advocate, Amos Oz?

The pop-culture icon known as the Notorious RBG arrived in style, wearing a fur-trimmed cape (as one does), heels and her signature scrunchie, an attendee tells us, and was greeted with applause and gasps when she walked through the center aisle to take a front-row seat.

The event, co-hosted by J Street, featured tributes to Oz, including a video of actress Natalie Portman.

Ginsburg, a fixture on the city’s arts and social scene, underwent surgery in December to remove cancer in her lung, and returned to the high court’s bench in late February.